Is Prince Harry owed protection?

The Duke of Sussex claims he has been singled out for 'unjustified and inferior treatment' over decision to withdraw round-the-clock security

Ravec, the body responsible for the protection of royals, said the level of security offered to the couple would be decided on a case-by-case basis going forward
What a "tedious, expensive and miserable way to live", said Joanna Williams in The Times. Last week, Prince Harry was back in the UK, fighting yet another legal battle – this time at the Court of Appeal, where he is challenging the Home Office's decision to strip him and his wife Meghan of their round-the-clock, taxpayer-funded security when they stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

Ravec, the body responsible for the protection of royals and VIPs, decreed that, instead, the level of security offered to the couple would be decided on a case-by-case basis. Ever the victim, Harry claims he has been singled out for "unjustified and inferior treatment". Is there no limit to his sense of entitlement, asked Sarah Vine in the Daily Mail. Why should we "keep paying for him and the Duchess", when "they are no longer working royals and don't even live here"? Besides, if Harry really thinks he is at risk in Britain, said Kate Mansey in The Times, why did he fly 5,000 miles to a hearing he could have followed from his mansion in Montecito?

