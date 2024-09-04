Is Prince Harry planning a royal comeback?

Duke of Sussex looking to repair relationship with King Charles and 'rehabilitate' his image back in UK

Prince Harry
Friends are said to have launched 'Operation bring Harry in from the cold'
(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
By
published

Prince Harry is looking at ways to repair his relationship with his father as the first step in a potential return to the royal fold, the Mail on Sunday has reported.

Having grown increasingly "dissatisfied" with advice from US-based image experts, the Duke of Sussex has sought out former trusted aides in a bid to "rehabilitate" his image and "mastermind a return from exile in the US", where he has lived with his wife, Meghan, and their two children since 2020.

