King Charles and Prince Harry: peace in our time?

Leaked images of a secret meeting between royal aides suggest a dialogue is beginning to open up

Prince Harry, King Charles
There's been significant friction between father and son since 2020, when Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties
(Image credit: Isabel Infantes / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

Senior aides representing King Charles and Prince Harry reportedly met last week, sparking rumours of a possible reconciliation between the pair.

The Mail on Sunday published leaked images of the meeting, with an unnamed source saying that there was a "long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years".

