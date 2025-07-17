July 17 editorial cartoons

Thursday’s political cartoons include the IRS allowing churches to endorse from the pulpit, and what Donald Trump thinks the letters ICE really stand for

This cartoon depicts Moses with a long white beard and a shepherd’s staff leading his flock into a threatening-looking swamp. A snake labeled “politics” watches and the words “Churches can now endorse candidates from the pulpit — IRS” float in the swampy water. One of the members of the flock says, “So, no parting. We’re just gonna wade into this swamp?

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This political cartoon shows the outside of a building that was formerly the Department of Education building. It has been renamed to “The Donald Trump Center for Kids Who Can’t Read Good.”

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

