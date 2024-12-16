Is the royal family a security risk?

An alleged spy's access to Prince Andrew has raised questions about Chinese influence in the UK

Illustration of Prince Andrew, King Charles and text from the SIAC open judgement ruling
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
An alleged Chinese spy who was "seeking influence over a member of the Royal Family" by reportedly becoming a close confidant of Prince Andrew has been banned from the UK, said the BBC.

The man previously known only as H6 was named today as Chinese businessman Yang Tengo, who has also been known as Chris Yang. He appealed against his initial ban in March 2023, but the decision was upheld by the Special Immigration Appeals Commission. In a published ruling, the judge said that the then home secretary, Suella Braverman, was "entitled to conclude that [H6] represented a risk to the national security of the United Kingdom".

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

