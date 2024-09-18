Princess of Wales returns to work in first meeting of 2024

Early Years project has been the 'cornerstone' of Catherine's charitable work

A file photo of Catherine, Princess of Wales
Catherine has begun a 'carefully managed' return to royal duties
(Image credit: Frank Augstein - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales has held her first official meeting since announcing the end of her cancer treatment a week ago, a milestone on her return to public life following her diagnosis with the disease earlier this year.

According to the Court Circular, which lists all official royal engagements, Catherine held a meeting at Windsor Castle yesterday afternoon with her Early Years team. The Early Years Centre is part of the Royal Foundation, of which the princess is co-patron along with her husband, and aims to improve education and care for children under five. "The palace has not issued any pictures of the meeting or shared specific details of what was discussed," said Sky News, but the project "has long been a cornerstone of the princess's charitable work".



