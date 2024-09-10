Princess of Wales celebrates end of chemotherapy

The Princess of Wales has released a new video confirming that she has completed a course of chemotherapy treatment following her cancer diagnosis.

In the three-minute message released by Kensington Palace, Catherine said this year had been an "incredibly tough" journey through "stormy waters", describing the experience as "scary and unpredictable".

The footage, filmed by videographer Will Warr and filmed in Norfolk last month, shows the Princess of Wales alongside the Prince of Wales and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, enjoying time in nature together. Other moments show Kate on her own, wandering through a forest and driving, symbolically suggesting that "she is in control of her life", said The Telegraph. "Much of the footage is shot in an old-fashioned grainy style," reminiscent of "royal videos of old" from the late Queen's reign showing "Royal family holidays at Balmoral or on the Royal Yacht Britannia".

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

In the video, Catherine says she is "looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can". It is thought she hopes to attend the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday, and plans to host a Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey in December, said The Times.

In March, amid global speculation over her absence from public duties, Catherine announced that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer following abdominal surgery. The diagnosis was made public a month after King Charles revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer. The king is still believed to be undergoing treatment. In a video statement released at the time, the princess said that it had taken time to explain the news to her children and reassure them that "I am going to be OK".

Catherine made her first public appearance following the announcement at the Trooping the Colour in June, and was also at Wimbledon for the Men's Singles finals in July, where she received a standing ovation from the crowd.