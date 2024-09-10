Princess of Wales celebrates end of chemotherapy

Kate Middleton shares rare glimpse into family life as she marks milestone in her cancer treatment

A handout still of Catherine, Princess of Wales
Catherine said this year had been 'incredibly tough' journey through 'stormy waters'
(Image credit: Will Warr / Kensington Palace / AFP via Getty Images)
By ,
published

The Princess of Wales has released a new video confirming that she has completed a course of chemotherapy treatment following her cancer diagnosis.

In the three-minute message released by Kensington Palace, Catherine said this year had been an "incredibly tough" journey through "stormy waters", describing the experience as "scary and unpredictable".

