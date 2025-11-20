Park Avenue: New York family drama with a ‘staggeringly good’ cast

Fiona Shaw and Katherine Waterston have a ‘combative chemistry’ as a mother and daughter at a crossroads

Fiona Shaw and Katherine Waterston in Park Avenue
Fiona Shaw and Katherine Waterston: ‘one of the great, and certainly most credible, mother-daughter pairings on screen’
(Image credit: Rimsky Productions / Everett Collection / Alamy)
By
published

Director Gaby Dellal’s latest film is an enjoyable portrait of “two women sorting their dirty laundry during a crossroads in their relationship”, said Hilary White in the Irish Independent.

Fiona Shaw is “typically resplendent” as Kit, a wealthy, glamorous widow living on Manhattan’s Upper East Side whose sophisticated world is turned upside down by a worrying cancer diagnosis, and the sudden appearance at her door of her estranged daughter Charlotte (Katherine Waterston). She has left her abusive husband and wants to stay in her childhood home while she works out her next steps. There’s clearly “baggage” between the two, and their new proximity will bring that tension to a head.

