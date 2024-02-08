Newport Beach, California: the beachy, archetypical Golden State destination

Newport Beach is likely what comes to mind when you close your eyes and daydream of California. It has those postcard-worthy views and miles-on-miles of pristine coastline. Hitting the beach, taking a Duffy boat for a spin and enjoying a Balboa Bar are just part of the glory of the Newport experience.

On the water

Bottlenose dolphins, common dolphins, gray whales and fin whales are regularly spotted off the shore of Newport Beach (Image credit: Visit Newport Beach)

After going whale watching on one of Newport Coastal Adventure's Zodiacs, you might reject big boats forever. These customized vessels hold no more than 15 passengers, and can vroom up to 30 mph. That speed is what gets each tour out into the Pacific Ocean — and all the aquatic action — faster than other boats. The journey feels akin to being on a National Geographic expedition, with the crew expertly maneuvering the waves to encounter what the ocean holds. Because wildlife is unpredictable, there is no guarantee of what you will find. But recent sightings have included gray whales, a pod of 1,000 common dolphins and rare orcas.

Duffy boats are a way of life in Newport Beach (Image credit: Sea Señorita Duffy)

For a more leisurely cruise, book a sunset ride with Sea Señorita Duffy. A Duffy is an electric boat, and Sea Señorita has two in its fleet, both adorably decorated with striped covers, twinkling lights and tassels. You can bring your own snacks and drinks, or have a provisions shopper pick up some goodies. From there, a driver navigates the boat; all you have to do is relax and enjoy the scenery. The cruise goes through Newport Harbor, passing by homes once owned by celebrities like Shirley Temple, Nicolas Cage and John Wayne.

On the sand

The tide pools at Crystal Cove State Park offer a glimpse of marine life (Image credit: Crystal Cove Conservancy)

Crystal Cove State Park is a sprawling treasure, with six beaches stretched across 3.2 miles of coastline. For the curious, there are four tide pool viewing areas in the park, at Rocky Bight, Pelican Point, Treasure Cove and Reef Point, and it is always fun to head over at low tide to see what marine life is visible. Crystal Cove State Park also has 18 miles of trails that go through riparian woodlands and have beautiful ocean views.

Surf's up at The Wedge, a popular spot to go bodyboarding and bodysurfing. Since waves can reach 30 feet here, the locale is not ideal for beginners. But it is a great place to visit when you want a lovely view. Try to time a visit here later in the day, so you can enjoy the sunset from the jetty.

On the land

The Balboa Fun Zone has a Ferris wheel and arcade (Image credit: Visit Newport Beach)

For more than 100 years, Balboa Island has been charming visitors with its boutiques and restaurants. Stop for a meal, then walk down Marine Avenue and peek inside the shops. While there, go to Dad's Donut & Bakery Shop or Sugar 'n Spice for a ubiquitous frozen banana or Balboa Bar. If you have kids, head down to the ferry ($1.50 for adults, .50 for children) and go across to the Balboa Fun Zone. This small amusement park on Balboa Peninsula has a Ferris wheel and arcade.

A taste of California cuisine

The Crazy Salad is a Wilma's Patio original (Image credit: Catherine Garcia / The Week)

Even if it is your first time at Wilma's Patio as soon as you walk in, you will be treated like a regular. This cozy neighborhood spot is known for its warm service and generous portions, with an eclectic menu that includes everything from multiple Benedicts to enchiladas and chile rellenos. The Crazy Salad is a deliciously different way to eat your greens, as it is topped with both ranch and Italian dressings and crunchy noodles. The fish and chips are crispy yet light, with the cottage fries nice and fluffy. Save room for a slice of boysenberry pie a la mode.

The Cannery is classic Newport Beach. The building dates to 1921, when it opened as a commercial fishing cannery. Today, The Cannery is a bright and modern restaurant that serves fresh seafood and steaks cooked on a wood-burning grill. The seafood options range from a tasty lobster roll filled with huge chunks of Maine lobster to cioppino with mussels, clams, shrimp and the catch of the day. You can drive here, of course, but you can also arrive by boat and dock right outside the restaurant.

Joey Newport Beach is all about bringing flavors together. The menu is inspired by almost the entire globe, with butter chicken, Baja fish tacos and steak frites among the offerings. There are fusion dishes as well: The tataki-style steak with seared salmon sushi is a spin on surf and turf. End your meal on a high note with the butter cake. The sleek dining room is good for pairs and groups of friends, and there is also a spacious patio with fire pits and its own bar.

The Beachcomber Cafe is right on the beach at Crystal Cove State Park, with the waves so close you can almost touch them. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the Beachcomber is known for its Big Bad Bloody Mary, a guest favorite that comes with a crab claw and jumbo shrimp. The coconut-macadamia pancakes are another popular choice. The fluffy pancakes are studded with nuts and topped with warm coconut syrup.

A seaside escape

The Balboa Bay Resort sits on 15 waterfront acres (Image credit: Visit Newport Beach)

Balboa Bay Resort is on prime real estate with million dollar views of the water. The service here is top-notch, and it starts with the helpful valets who greet guests on arrival. After check-in, it is a quick walk to your room or suite, which come with coffee machines and mini-refrigerators. Treat yourself to a bay view. These accommodations have private balconies, where you can sit and watch as rowers, paddle boarders and sailboats glide by.

The lobby is decorated in calming shades of blue (Image credit: Catherine Garcia / The Week)

Guests can rent Duffy boats, kayaks, paddle boards and beach cruisers for a fee (just ask the concierge), and if you have somewhere to go within two miles of the resort, take advantage of the complimentary shuttle service. The valets will drop you off (and pick you up) in a roomy SUV.

The sunset view from the resort (Image credit: Catherine Garcia / The Week)

A good meal is steps away. The property's A + O Restaurant and Bar focuses on comforting coastal fare, and the rich clam chowder with bacon lardons and hot crab dip are two standouts.

Catherine Garcia was a guest of Visit Newport Beach