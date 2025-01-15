Hang 10 at El Zonte, a surfer's paradise in El Salvador

El Salvador may have less than 200 miles of coastline, but it "features dozens of world-class waves crammed within its shores," Surfer said. El Zonte is one of the laidback beach towns attracting visitors seeking great surfing conditions, sunshine and a respite from the grind.

Surf's up in El Zonte

Beginners can find their groove in El Zonte alongside skilled surfers (Image credit: Marvin Recinos / Getty Images)

El Zonte is an emerging surfing hotspot within an hour's drive of the capital, San Salvador. Expect small waves between November and early April, and medium and big wave conditions from April to November (which coincides with the rainy season of May to October). When the waves are small, it is "beautiful," Marcelo Castellanos, owner of Puro Surf in El Zonte, told Surfer. "The water is clear, the skies are blue and we get some offshore winds and cold fronts."

Playa El Zonte offers "beginner-friendly breaks," TripSavvy said, and first-time surfers or those who are not quite comfortable on a board can sign up for lessons. The beach is "more secluded" than others nearby, so visitors are "treated to much less crowded waves." Depending on when you arrive, there might also be an international surf competition.

Another way to connect with the waves is by participating in a baby sea turtle release, through Misión Tortugas El Zonte. This is "not a turtle sanctuary in the typical sense" but "more of a hatchery," Everything El Salvador said, with eggs found in the wild brought here so they can be protected from predators. After the eggs begin to hatch (usually between September and November), the baby turtles are "gathered in a large tub and brought to the edge of the surf as the tide goes out."

Make time for pupusas and horchata

Pupusas are the national dish of El Salvador (Image credit: edfuentesg / Getty Images)

When in El Salvador, eat as many pupusas — thick, stuffed corn cakes — as possible. Pupuseria Jeisi is an El Zonte staple, with fans saying it is the best pupusería in the country. Family-owned and operated, prices are affordable, with dinner for four coming in at under $20.

The easygoing Cafe Canegue offers sweet and savory dishes, including vegan options, along with delicious horchata. Nan Tal has a similar feel and shines when it comes to seafood, serving ceviches, poke, shrimp and fish tacos and a grilled octopus special.

Surfing is part of the culture in El Zonte, but so is coffee. Since the 1800s, it has been a "top agricultural export" of the country, Lonely Planet said, and when sitting at a cafe, drinking a cup "can't be missed." Explore the region's small coffee farms and plantations with the El Zonte School Tour Company. Its founder, Luis Rivas, knows his stuff — he also owns his own coffee bean company.

Beachfront bliss

The Al Suave House stands out for its sleek design and attention to detail (Image credit: Topofilia Studio)

For an unforgettable — and totally private — experience, book a stay at the stunning new Al Suave House, built almost entirely from locally sourced, sustainable materials by Salvadoran designers, architects and contractors. The five-bedroom villa right on the beach is "split into two halves," Wallpaper said, in order to "allow a swimming pool to run through the center of the property toward the ocean, like a flowing river." Classic hospitality offerings are provided alongside thoughtful amenities perfect for the property, like an indoor treehouse and oceanfront mezzanine.

Wave House's roomy accommodations offer ocean or mountain views (Image credit: Wave House)

Open since December 2024, Wave House's 19 condo-like accommodations have all the comforts of home: kitchens, living rooms and comfortable furniture crafted by local designers. The accommodations also have killer views of the surrounding mountains and ocean. Communal amenities include an infinity pool, rooftop deck and wellness area with cold plunge and a gym, plus a vibrant lobby gallery where guests can see works by local artists.

'A new era' of tourism

The unspoiled beauty of El Zonte brings international visitors to its beaches (Image credit: Erick Chevez)

A civil war ravaged El Salvador from 1979 to 1992, and "decades of instability and violence chipped away at the country's reputation abroad," Lonely Planet said. Under President Nayib Bukele, there has been a drop in gang-related activity and crime numbers, and these recent strides have "set the stage for a new era of tourism." In its most recent El Salvador travel advisory, the U.S. State Department noted the decrease and set the advisory at Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution.

The lower crime rates come "with a cost" though, CNN said, as some constitutional rights, including due process, have been "suspended under emergency measures," leading to a rise in incarceration and an "outcry from human rights groups."