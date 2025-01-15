Hang 10 at El Zonte, a surfer's paradise in El Salvador

Catch some waves and a great cup of coffee

Surfers catch a wave at sunrise off Playa El Zonte in El Salvador
El Zonte is becoming one of El Salvador's best known surfing spots
(Image credit: Marvin Recinos / Getty Images)
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
By
published

El Salvador may have less than 200 miles of coastline, but it "features dozens of world-class waves crammed within its shores," Surfer said. El Zonte is one of the laidback beach towns attracting visitors seeking great surfing conditions, sunshine and a respite from the grind.

Surf's up in El Zonte

Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

