This is what you should know about State Department travel advisories and warnings

Stay safe on your international adventures

Two blue U.S. passports on top of a colorful world map
The U.S. State Department issues travel advisories for every country in the world
(Image credit: Maudib / iStock via Getty Images)
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
By
published

Civil unrest, crime, health, terrorism and likelihood of natural disasters are among the factors that come into play when the U.S. State Department issues its travel advisories. Ranging from Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions to Level 4: Do Not Travel, these advisories aim to keep Americans safe and secure while abroad, and travelers are encouraged to read them before heading on their journeys.

What exactly do travel advisories say?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸