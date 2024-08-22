North Korea to begin admitting foreign tourists (again)

For the first time in five years, the isolated dictatorship is inviting large groups to visit the city of Samjiyon — and possibly beyond

Photo collage of snowy North Korean mountain slopes and skiers, with a border guard tower in the foreground
There will soon be limited tourism opportunities in North Korea
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

Disney World? A Viking cruise down the Danube? A drive from coast to coast with stops at every roadside attraction? When getting out of the house and going on vacation, the options are virtually limitless. Virtually, but not absolutely — particularly for adventurous travelers interested in visiting one of the most isolated countries on Earth, North Korea. The country closed its borders entirely five years ago during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

That may be about to change.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Under The Radar Politics World News North Korea South Korea Kim Jong Un Tourism Travel
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸