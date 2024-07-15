Wander through the broad cultural diversity of Mexico in 5 cities
The past and present converge in these historical centers
Mexico is a diverse country, in both culture and geography. It has an abundance of distinctive areas to explore, from the jungles of Veracruz to the mountains of Puebla to the beaches along the Pacific coast. The Indigenous and Spanish influences on art, architecture and monuments are always present. In every corner, there are thriving cities that preserve and highlight Mexico's spirited cultural and historical heritage, with many officially named as Pueblos Mágicos, or magical towns.
Guanajuato
The houses here are painted in bold and brilliant colors, but it was silver that put this central Mexican city on the map. Founded in 1559, Guanajuato was the largest silver-extraction center in the world during the 18th century, and there are reminders everywhere, like at the Boca del Inferno mineshaft. On the cultural side, visitors who time their travels well can experience the International Cervantino Festival in the fall, a massive celebration of cinema, literature and performing and visual arts featuring thousands of participants from around the world. If a performance is scheduled at the palatial Teatro Juárez theater, grab a seat, or sign up for a tour of the opulent space.
Izamal
This colorful town (one of its nicknames is the Yellow City) on the Yucatán Peninsula is home to ancient Mayan structures and pyramids, including one honoring the sun god Kinich Kak Moo, and Spanish Colonial buildings like the golden-hued Convento de San Antonio de Padua, built in 1561. This mix of Mayan, Spanish and contemporary architectural styles and influences are behind another one of Izamal's nicknames: the City of Three Cultures. It is one of the "most picturesque pueblos" on the peninsula, Condé Nast Traveler said, and visitors enjoy strolling down the cobblestone streets and taking in the sights from a horse-drawn carriage.
San Cristóbal de las Casas
In San Cristóbal de las Casas, there is a "comfortable blend of city and countryside," Lonely Planet said, "with restored century-old houses giving way to grazing animals and fields of corn." Up in the central highlands of Chiapas, this "dreamy" city is filled with opportunities to "visit weavers, ceramists and markets," Travel + Leisure said, and travelers can also "witness ceremonies in the Indigenous municipalities of Zinacantán, Chamula and Tenejapa." San Cristóbal de las Casas stays lively throughout the year with concerts, processions and festivals in its main plazas, like the Feast of the Virgin of Guadalupe, Día de los Muertos and Festival de la Primavera y la Paz.
San Pablo Villa de Mitla
Tucked away in the mountains near Oaxaca City, San Pablo Villa de Mitla is home to archeological wonders. The Zapotecs settled in the area in about 1500 B.C., and there are five major ruin sites in Mitla, including what was once this culture's most important religious site and ancient structures filled with famed geometric mosaics that "have no peers in ancient Mexico," Lonely Planet said. "The 14 different designs are thought to symbolize the sky and earth, a feathered serpent and other important beings, in sophisticated stylized forms." Local artisans sell their wares near the ruins, including hand-woven and embroidered rugs, clothing and tablecloths.
San Miguel de Allende
San Miguel de Allende "may just be the most charming small town in Mexico," Travel + Leisure said, with "one of the most impressive gastronomic scenes" to boot. Its baroque architecture gives the city a romantic feel, and the town's centerpiece is the 19th century Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel, a pink parish church with elaborate towers. Not too far away is Santuario de Atotonilco, known as the Sistine Chapel of Mexico due to its elaborate ceiling murals. Following a lunch of tacos, enchiladas or tortas (be sure to grab a churro from a churrería for dessert), walk it off at the La Esquina Museo del Juguete Popular Mexicano toy museum or Mercado de Artesanías, a market filled with handmade crafts from local artisans.
