Israel Defense Forces' manpower problem
Israeli military's shortage of up to 12,000 troops results in call-up for tens of thousands of reservists
As it begins its controversial assault on Gaza City with a depleted and demoralised full-time force, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is calling up 60,000 part-time reservists.
Another 20,000 reservists currently serving will have their terms extended to prop up the nation's "exhausted military" for the "takeover and occupation" of the city in northern Gaza, said CNN.
Does the IDF have enough soldiers?
Israel has a "relatively small" standing army of about 169,000, said Middle East analyst Ian Parmeter on The Conversation. The IDF needs another 10,000 to 12,000 full-time soldiers to reach optimal staffing levels, including 7,000 additional combat troops. During times of military need, it relies on more than 400,000 reservists, Israelis who have completed their military service but can be called back if required.
What problems is the IDF facing?
Morale is a growing issue. A recent survey from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, reported in The Times of Israel, found that close to 40% of serving reservists felt slightly or significantly less motivated than they did at the beginning of the conflict. Almost half said they disapproved of the government's handling of the war.
"Draft-dodging" is also depleting numbers. An arrangement made at the founding of the Israeli state exempted the Haredi (or ultra Orthodox) from military service, but that exemption was rescinded last year. However, resistance to conscription remains high and there are currently an estimated 14,600 "refuseniks" in the Haredi community, said Ynetnews.
Relying on reservists brings its own problems, because taking reservists from their normal jobs for long periods has "adverse effects on the economy and harms Israel in the long term", said Parmeter. Even with the reservists, Israel doesn't have enough personnel to deploy its strategy for the entire strip, and it also needs soldiers in the West Bank.
How is the IDF boosting numbers?
Refusing military service is a criminal offence punishable by jail time in Israel, but the government is offering an amnesty in an attempt to boost enlistment among the haredi community. Dubbed "Starting Anew", it will see draft-dodgers escape punishment if they voluntarily enlist now.
The IDF is also said to be considering swelling its ranks from the international Jewish diaspora. The army is "exploring the possibility" of recruiting approximately 600-700 additional soldiers a year from outside Israel, with a focus on the United States and France, said The Jerusalem Post.
The army is also continuing to move more female soldiers into combat roles to plug gaps on the frontline. Women can serve as infantry troops in mixed battalions, as well as in tank crews, frontline artillery and air defence. Ten years ago, there were just 500 female soldiers in combat roles, said The Jerusalem Post, but there are now more than 5,000, accounting for one in five of the IDF's total combat strength.
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
