Fall is the best time to live that cabin life. These 6 getaways prove the power of isolation.
Expect to get the good kind of cabin fever
Summer can be too hot to stay in a cabin and the winter too cold. But oh, fall, you magical creature with your mild temperatures and balmy breezes. You're just ideal for a cabin sequestering. For a classic experience, head to the mountains of Vermont. To embrace outdoor opulence, trek to Southern Utah, where luxurious accommodations await in the Grand Escalante National Monument.
Blackberry Mountain, Tennessee
Up in the Great Smoky Mountains, the secluded Watchman Cabins at Blackberry Mountain are arranged so guests can soak in the spectacular autumn scenery. Spend time in the fresh air on the private deck of your cabin, leaning back in an Adirondack chair, then warm up inside by the wood-burning stove. This "exclusive hideaway" is "five-star without the fuss," Travel and Leisure said, with guests loving the plush king-size beds, morning wellness classes and limestone heated soaking pool.
Idyllwild Inn, California
The Idyllwild Inn, a century-old retreat tucked in among the pines of the San Jacinto Mountains, holds onto the past, in a good way. Several of its rustic cabins date to the 1920s, and the current mottled wood paneling and floors, sturdy stone fireplaces and antique lighting harken back to that era. There are newer cabins as well, with more modern woodwork and larger bathrooms. To really get into the spirit, book the intimate Fall cabin, filled with autumnal decor.
Ofland Escalante, Utah
In the heart of wild Utah is Ofland Escalante, a glamorous oasis with two kinds of cabins and perks no one would expect to find so far off the beaten track. A stone's throw from Bryce Canyon and Capitol Reef National Parks, Ofland Escalante is in the Grand Escalante National Monument. The deluxe cabins have panoramic windows, en suite bathrooms and private outdoor showers, offering "all the luxury of a hotel with all the fun of camping," Travel and Leisure said. There are also well-appointed tiny cabins with a smaller footprint. Amenities include a pool, hot tub, food truck and nightly movies at the drive-in theater, popcorn included.
Sterling Ridge Resort, Vermont
The setting at Sterling Ridge Resort is "quintessential New England," Wanderlust said, with a variety of cabins scattered across 350 acres. The cozy studio log cabins, with queen-size beds and private fire pits, work great for couples and solo travelers. The A-Frame on the Ridge cabin calls out to architectural buffs — especially those who want their amenities to include radiant heated floors, a jetted bathtub and walk-in rain shower. When not luxuriating in their cabins, guests can peep the "glorious" fall foliage or take advantage of the resort's offerings, like "paddling a canoe on the lake or taking an Ayurvedic treatment in the spa."
True North Basecamp, Minnesota
At True North Basecamp in Crosby, fall means being able to ride your mountain bike over leaf-covered trails and paddleboard across the lake on quiet afternoons. The property is in Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area, providing a "natural playground for outdoors buffs," MidwestLiving said. The six lakefront cabins, made of corrugated steel, have modern amenities, including air conditioning, WiFi and mini-refrigerators. They do not have kitchens, but each cabin comes with a campfire pit and cooking grate (Crosby's restaurants are a short hike or bike ride away). There is a sense of camaraderie, and after a long day, it is nice to connect with your fellow guests outside, when the "sunset pinkens the silver siding of the cabins and fires crackle to life."
Volcano House, Hawaii
Stay here and you can scratch "spend the night on a volcano" from your bucket list. The Volcano House at Volcanoes National Park is right on the rim of one of "America's awe-inspiring natural wonders — the Halemaumau Crater," National Geographic said, with rooms that are "simple but cozy." Guests also have the option of staying in a clean and unfussy cabin at the historic Namakanipaio Campground, about three miles away from the main building. These one-bedroom dwellings, surrounded by eucalyptus trees, sleep up to four people.
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
