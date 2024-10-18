Fall is the best time to live that cabin life. These 6 getaways prove the power of isolation.

Summer can be too hot to stay in a cabin and the winter too cold. But oh, fall, you magical creature with your mild temperatures and balmy breezes. You're just ideal for a cabin sequestering. For a classic experience, head to the mountains of Vermont. To embrace outdoor opulence, trek to Southern Utah, where luxurious accommodations await in the Grand Escalante National Monument.

Blackberry Mountain, Tennessee

The Great Smoky Mountains take on a vibrant hue in the fall (Image credit: Tony Barber / Getty Images)

Up in the Great Smoky Mountains, the secluded Watchman Cabins at Blackberry Mountain are arranged so guests can soak in the spectacular autumn scenery. Spend time in the fresh air on the private deck of your cabin, leaning back in an Adirondack chair, then warm up inside by the wood-burning stove. This "exclusive hideaway" is "five-star without the fuss," Travel and Leisure said, with guests loving the plush king-size beds, morning wellness classes and limestone heated soaking pool.

Idyllwild Inn, California

Foster Lake is a short drive from the Idyllwild Inn (Image credit: texpan / Getty Images)

The Idyllwild Inn, a century-old retreat tucked in among the pines of the San Jacinto Mountains, holds onto the past, in a good way. Several of its rustic cabins date to the 1920s, and the current mottled wood paneling and floors, sturdy stone fireplaces and antique lighting harken back to that era. There are newer cabins as well, with more modern woodwork and larger bathrooms. To really get into the spirit, book the intimate Fall cabin, filled with autumnal decor.

Ofland Escalante, Utah

Ofland Escalante is a slice of heaven in Southern Utah (Image credit: Kim and Nash Finley / Ofland Escalante)

In the heart of wild Utah is Ofland Escalante, a glamorous oasis with two kinds of cabins and perks no one would expect to find so far off the beaten track. A stone's throw from Bryce Canyon and Capitol Reef National Parks, Ofland Escalante is in the Grand Escalante National Monument. The deluxe cabins have panoramic windows, en suite bathrooms and private outdoor showers, offering "all the luxury of a hotel with all the fun of camping," Travel and Leisure said. There are also well-appointed tiny cabins with a smaller footprint. Amenities include a pool, hot tub, food truck and nightly movies at the drive-in theater, popcorn included.

Sterling Ridge Resort, Vermont

Fall foliage is on full display in Smugglers' Notch, near the Sterling Ridge Resort (Image credit: jovannig / Getty Images)

The setting at Sterling Ridge Resort is "quintessential New England," Wanderlust said, with a variety of cabins scattered across 350 acres. The cozy studio log cabins, with queen-size beds and private fire pits, work great for couples and solo travelers. The A-Frame on the Ridge cabin calls out to architectural buffs — especially those who want their amenities to include radiant heated floors, a jetted bathtub and walk-in rain shower. When not luxuriating in their cabins, guests can peep the "glorious" fall foliage or take advantage of the resort's offerings, like "paddling a canoe on the lake or taking an Ayurvedic treatment in the spa."

True North Basecamp, Minnesota

Paddleboarding is a popular activity for guests at True North Basecamp (Image credit: amriphoto / Getty Images)

At True North Basecamp in Crosby, fall means being able to ride your mountain bike over leaf-covered trails and paddleboard across the lake on quiet afternoons. The property is in Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area, providing a "natural playground for outdoors buffs," MidwestLiving said. The six lakefront cabins, made of corrugated steel, have modern amenities, including air conditioning, WiFi and mini-refrigerators. They do not have kitchens, but each cabin comes with a campfire pit and cooking grate (Crosby's restaurants are a short hike or bike ride away). There is a sense of camaraderie, and after a long day, it is nice to connect with your fellow guests outside, when the "sunset pinkens the silver siding of the cabins and fires crackle to life."

Volcano House, Hawaii

Volcanoes National Park in Hawaii has two active volcanoes: Kilauea and Mauna Loa (Image credit: Christopher Chan / Getty Images)

Stay here and you can scratch "spend the night on a volcano" from your bucket list. The Volcano House at Volcanoes National Park is right on the rim of one of "America's awe-inspiring natural wonders — the Halemaumau Crater," National Geographic said, with rooms that are "simple but cozy." Guests also have the option of staying in a clean and unfussy cabin at the historic Namakanipaio Campground, about three miles away from the main building. These one-bedroom dwellings, surrounded by eucalyptus trees, sleep up to four people.