Gene Hackman: the death of a Hollywood legend

The French Connection actor had an extraordinary gift for making characters believable

Gene Hackman on the set of The Quick and the Dead
Gene Hackman on the set of The Quick and the Dead
By
published

With a distinctive gravelly voice and magnetic screen presence, Gene Hackman, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film actors of the late 20th century. Yet few have had such an unlikely route to stardom, said The Guardian. His family background was fraught; he had no early contact with showbusiness; and his looks were, at best, "homely" – he joked that he had the face of "your everyday mine worker", and he always looked middle-aged.

He only settled on a career in acting when he was in his 20s, and was in his late 30s by the time he got his breakthrough as the elder brother in "Bonnie and Clyde", in 1967, which garnered him an Oscar nomination. Four years later, he was cast as Popeye Doyle in "The French Connection". It won him the first of his two Oscars, and made him a household name.

