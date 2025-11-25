6 homes built in the 1700s

Ulster Park, N.Y.

(Image credit: Courtesy Image)

The Old Toll House is in the Hudson Valley, minutes from New Paltz and less than two hours from Midtown Manhattan. The 1775 stone three-bedroom centers on a kitchen with an oversize hearth, barrel ceilings, and herringbone brick floors; a formal dining room has its original fireplace and wood ceilings with hand-carved beams.

(Image credit: Courtesy Image)

The roughly 1.5-acre lot includes stone walls, mature trees, and a detached garage. $799,000. Sally Sprogis, Four Seasons Sotheby’s International, (845) 464-5867

East Haddam, Conn.

(Image credit: Dennis Carbo)

Clover Hill Farm, a 1737 estate, is on 11.5 acres about 45 minutes from New Haven. The expanded seven-bedroom Colonial has six fireplaces and antique beams, and additions that include a chef’s kitchen with a double Viking range, a stone-floor sunroom, and a dining room.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

(Image credit: Dennis Carbo)

The property includes pastures, a barn, a pool with a pool house, and 1,000 feet of frontage on Eightmile River. $1,799,000. Allyson Cotton, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, (860) 227-6016

Salisbury, N.H.,

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The Robie House was built in 1753 on a knoll overlooking the property’s 74-plus acres. The four-bedroom Colonial has original beams, wide pine floors, paneled doors, and a beehive oven, and additions include a reclaimed country kitchen with a corner banquette and a primary bath with a marble vanity and a jetted tub.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Outside are fruit trees, flower gardens, a pond, horse and equipment barns, and pastures. Concord, the state capitol, is 30 minutes south. $1,595,000. Kristin Claire, LandVest, (603) 494-9448

Rappahannock Academy, Va.

(Image credit: HD BROS)

Rose Hill Estate is a Federal-style home built circa 1798 and restored in 2011. The expanded four-bedroom features a grand central hallway, a kitchen with a marble island, a dining room with replica historic French wallpaper, and a music room.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: HD Bros)

The property’s more than 352 acres include a guest house, gardens, a stocked pond, a barn gym, plus a tennis court, trails, and a working barn with cattle. $9,000,000. Charlotte Rouse, Coldwell Banker Elite, (540) 419-9206

Southport, Conn.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Built in 1720, the Sherwood Farmhouse is on about a half-acre in coastal Connecticut. The two-bedroom’s original elements include wide-plank wood floors, millwork, and a primary room with exposed, hand-hewn trusses and a large fireplace.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Among the modern updates are a new bath with a soaker tub and floating sink, and a galley kitchen with black appliances. The lot has gardens, yards, and a new barn made from the property’s 200-year-old trees. $1,249,000. Amy Waugh Curry, BHHS, (203) 913-8744

York, Pa.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

The Peter Wolf House, a restored, expanded stone Colonial about 15 minutes from downtown York, was originally built around 1730. The five-bedroom has its original wood floors and milk-paint foyer walls, eight fireplaces, raised paneling, and an eat-in kitchen with a wood-burning stove and space for a harvest table.

(Image credit: Courtesy image)

Just over 1 acre, the lot has a fenced yard and a courtyard with an 18th-century-inspired herb garden. $450,000. Cynthia Forry, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty, (717) 451-6786