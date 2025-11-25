6 homes built in the 1700s
Featuring a restored Federal-style estate in Virginia and quaint farm in Connecticut
Ulster Park, N.Y.
The Old Toll House is in the Hudson Valley, minutes from New Paltz and less than two hours from Midtown Manhattan. The 1775 stone three-bedroom centers on a kitchen with an oversize hearth, barrel ceilings, and herringbone brick floors; a formal dining room has its original fireplace and wood ceilings with hand-carved beams.
The roughly 1.5-acre lot includes stone walls, mature trees, and a detached garage. $799,000. Sally Sprogis, Four Seasons Sotheby’s International, (845) 464-5867
East Haddam, Conn.
Clover Hill Farm, a 1737 estate, is on 11.5 acres about 45 minutes from New Haven. The expanded seven-bedroom Colonial has six fireplaces and antique beams, and additions that include a chef’s kitchen with a double Viking range, a stone-floor sunroom, and a dining room.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The property includes pastures, a barn, a pool with a pool house, and 1,000 feet of frontage on Eightmile River. $1,799,000. Allyson Cotton, William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, (860) 227-6016
Salisbury, N.H.,
The Robie House was built in 1753 on a knoll overlooking the property’s 74-plus acres. The four-bedroom Colonial has original beams, wide pine floors, paneled doors, and a beehive oven, and additions include a reclaimed country kitchen with a corner banquette and a primary bath with a marble vanity and a jetted tub.
Outside are fruit trees, flower gardens, a pond, horse and equipment barns, and pastures. Concord, the state capitol, is 30 minutes south. $1,595,000. Kristin Claire, LandVest, (603) 494-9448
Rappahannock Academy, Va.
Rose Hill Estate is a Federal-style home built circa 1798 and restored in 2011. The expanded four-bedroom features a grand central hallway, a kitchen with a marble island, a dining room with replica historic French wallpaper, and a music room.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The property’s more than 352 acres include a guest house, gardens, a stocked pond, a barn gym, plus a tennis court, trails, and a working barn with cattle. $9,000,000. Charlotte Rouse, Coldwell Banker Elite, (540) 419-9206
Southport, Conn.
Built in 1720, the Sherwood Farmhouse is on about a half-acre in coastal Connecticut. The two-bedroom’s original elements include wide-plank wood floors, millwork, and a primary room with exposed, hand-hewn trusses and a large fireplace.
Among the modern updates are a new bath with a soaker tub and floating sink, and a galley kitchen with black appliances. The lot has gardens, yards, and a new barn made from the property’s 200-year-old trees. $1,249,000. Amy Waugh Curry, BHHS, (203) 913-8744
York, Pa.
The Peter Wolf House, a restored, expanded stone Colonial about 15 minutes from downtown York, was originally built around 1730. The five-bedroom has its original wood floors and milk-paint foyer walls, eight fireplaces, raised paneling, and an eat-in kitchen with a wood-burning stove and space for a harvest table.
Just over 1 acre, the lot has a fenced yard and a courtyard with an 18th-century-inspired herb garden. $450,000. Cynthia Forry, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty, (717) 451-6786
-
Tariffs: Will Trump’s reversal lower prices?
Feature Retailers may not pass on the savings from tariff reductions to consumers
-
American antisemitism
Feature The world’s oldest hatred is on the rise in U.S. Why?
-
Trump: Is he losing control of MAGA?
Feature We may be seeing the ‘first meaningful right-wing rebellion against autocracy of this era’
-
Film reviews: 'Wicked: For Good' and 'Rental Family'
Feature Glinda the Good is forced to choose sides and an actor takes work filling holes in strangers' lives
-
Nick Clegg picks his favourite books
The Week Recommends The former deputy prime minister shares works by J.M. Coetzee, Marcel Theroux and Conrad Russell
-
Park Avenue: New York family drama with a ‘staggeringly good’ cast
The Week Recommends Fiona Shaw and Katherine Waterston have a ‘combative chemistry’ as a mother and daughter at a crossroads
-
Jay Kelly: ‘deeply mischievous’ Hollywood satire starring George Clooney
The Week Recommends Noah Baumbach’s smartly scripted Hollywood satire is packed with industry in-jokes
-
Motherland: a ‘brilliantly executed’ feminist history of modern Russia
The Week Recommends Moscow-born journalist Julia Ioffe examines the women of her country over the past century
-
Music reviews: Rosalía and Mavis Staples
feature “Lux” and “Sad and Beautiful World”
-
6 homes for entertaining
Feature Featuring a heated greenhouse in Pennsylvania and a glamorous oasis in California
-
Film reviews: ‘Jay Kelly’ and ‘Sentimental Value’
Feature A movie star looks back on his flawed life and another difficult dad seeks to make amends