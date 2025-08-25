8 hotels with ace tennis courts
Bring your A game
Not quite ready to make your U.S. Open debut, but still want to unleash your inner Coco Gauff or Carlos Alcaraz? Head to one of these eight hotels serving up impressive tennis offerings.
Borgo dei Conti Resort in Perugia, Italy
Borgo dei Conti has lived many lives — once a 13th century fortress, it was also the 19th century estate of Count Rossi Scotti before becoming the secluded resort it is today. Tucked away in the Umbrian countryside, this "deeply romantic" property doubles as parkland, said the Michelin Guide, and its synthetic fabric tennis court is surrounded by tall trees and shrubs. There is also a court for padel, a hybrid of tennis and squash, and a "serene" full-service spa with a Finnish sauna and Turkish bath.
Cambridge Beaches in Somerset Village, Bermuda
Activities at Cambridge Beaches "range from the chill to the thrill," said The Telegraph, with tennis landing squarely in the middle. This is a vibrant property, and the blue and green tennis courts pop against the pretty pink buildings, turquoise ocean and "perfectly manicured" grounds. In between sets, cool off in the infinity pool, play a game or two of croquet or go snorkeling.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Cromlix in Stirling, Scotland
Make some magic on the court at Cromlix, the charming Victorian estate owned by tennis great Andy Murray and his wife Kim. The "regal" property "emits a sense of nobility," said Vogue, and this feels palpable on the tennis court painted in Wimbledon colors with an umpire's chair used in a charity match between Murray and Roger Federer. Check the schedule to see if Murray's mother, Judy, is coaching during your stay, and make room in your schedule to walk the sprawling grounds and find some friendly competition in the Billiards Room.
Enchantment Resort in Sedona, Arizona
Try not to let the incredible views from Enchantment Resort's tennis courts distract you from your game. Sedona is known for its "colorful, red rock landscape," and Enchantment is on the outskirts of town, "set right among all the beauty," said Travel and Leisure. Take in the sights during a friendly match, Cardio Tennis clinic or private lesson. Afterward, cool off in the pool and go to the Artist Cottage for a pottery or wood burning class.
Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France
An "icon of the French Riviera," Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc is the go-to escape for those seeking respite in "bucolic surroundings," said The Hollywood Reporter. It has long been a haven for tennis lovers, who head to the five clay courts for a day of play underneath pines, palms and olive trees. Book a private session with a coach to refine your skills, then go for a dip in the cliffside saltwater infinity pool.
Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Santa Fe, California
Spring, summer, fall or winter, come to Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa any time of year and you will hear the familiar thwack of tennis balls being smashed across nets. This enclave is the "epicenter of country club California cool," said Vogue, with the resort's 12 plexipave, three European red clay and four pickleball courts surrounded by gardens and citrus groves. Guests can also try their hand at padel and take lessons from pros before exploring the rest of the resort, a "terracotta, tile and adobe dream."
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa in Lahaina, Hawaii
Feel the ocean breeze as you practice your serve and perfect your forehand. Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa's three tennis and pickleball courts are steps away from Ka'anapali Beach, offering "seaside bliss," said Time Out. Keep the good times rolling by "lazing about the massive lagoon-style pool" and jumping into the ocean for turtle watching and snorkeling at Black Rock.
Singita Castleton in Sabi Sand Game Reserve, South Africa
At the Singita Castleton, prepare to "experience a match like no other," said Country Life. The luxe lodge sits within the 45,000-acre Sabi Sand Game Reserve, and its tennis court is "surrounded by the sounds and sights of the African bushveld." Because of the property's location, there are several one-of-a-kind amenities also available, like a visit to Sabi Sand's anti-poaching canine unit.
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
-
Delhi's dogs earn Supreme Court reprieve
IN THE SPOTLIGHT After an outcry from the public and animal rights activists, India's Supreme Court walks back a controversial plan to round the city's stray dog population into shelters
-
Abrego released from jail, faces Uganda deportation
Speed Read The wrongly deported Kilmar Abrego García is expected to be detained at an ICE check-in and deported to Uganda
-
Kyiv marks independence as Russia downplays peace
Speed Read President Vladimir Putin has no plans to meet with Zelenskyy for peace talks pushed by President Donald Trump
-
The 5 best zombie movies of all time
The Week Recommends Ghouls feasting on flesh have been a staple of cinema for more than 50 years
-
7 travel fragrances that let you smell good on the go
The Week Recommends Spritz away!
-
A guide to Budapest's healing thermal baths
The Week Recommends There's a reason why it's called the City of Spas
-
Every MCU movie since 'Avengers: Endgame,' ranked
The Week Recommends How did the recent 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' stack up?
-
5 fun cycling tours that let you vacation on two wheels
The Week Recommends Gain a new perspective while pedaling
-
The best singers turned actors of all time
In Depth It's not often that someone is born with both of these rare skill sets
-
A descent into academic Hell, a ferocious feminist fable and the adult debut of a beloved children's author
The Week Recommends August books include R.F. Kuang's 'Katabasis,' Xenobe Purvis' 'The Hounding' and Louis Sachar's 'The Magician of Tiger Castle'
-
The best limited series of all time
the week recommends Trading cliffhangers and endless renewals for narrative closure