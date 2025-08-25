Not quite ready to make your U.S. Open debut, but still want to unleash your inner Coco Gauff or Carlos Alcaraz? Head to one of these eight hotels serving up impressive tennis offerings.

Borgo dei Conti Resort in Perugia, Italy

The court at Borgo dei Conti blends into the greenery (Image credit: Borgo dei Conti Resort)

Borgo dei Conti has lived many lives — once a 13th century fortress, it was also the 19th century estate of Count Rossi Scotti before becoming the secluded resort it is today. Tucked away in the Umbrian countryside, this "deeply romantic" property doubles as parkland, said the Michelin Guide, and its synthetic fabric tennis court is surrounded by tall trees and shrubs. There is also a court for padel, a hybrid of tennis and squash, and a "serene" full-service spa with a Finnish sauna and Turkish bath.

Cambridge Beaches in Somerset Village, Bermuda

Play a match then hop into the ocean (Image credit: Cambridge Beaches)

Activities at Cambridge Beaches "range from the chill to the thrill," said The Telegraph, with tennis landing squarely in the middle. This is a vibrant property, and the blue and green tennis courts pop against the pretty pink buildings, turquoise ocean and "perfectly manicured" grounds. In between sets, cool off in the infinity pool, play a game or two of croquet or go snorkeling.

Cromlix in Stirling, Scotland

Cromlix lets players pretend they are at Wimbledon (Image credit: Cromlix)

Make some magic on the court at Cromlix, the charming Victorian estate owned by tennis great Andy Murray and his wife Kim. The "regal" property "emits a sense of nobility," said Vogue, and this feels palpable on the tennis court painted in Wimbledon colors with an umpire's chair used in a charity match between Murray and Roger Federer. Check the schedule to see if Murray's mother, Judy, is coaching during your stay, and make room in your schedule to walk the sprawling grounds and find some friendly competition in the Billiards Room.

Enchantment Resort in Sedona, Arizona

Enchantment Resort's tennis and pickleball courts have dramatic backdrops (Image credit: Enchantment Resort)

Try not to let the incredible views from Enchantment Resort's tennis courts distract you from your game. Sedona is known for its "colorful, red rock landscape," and Enchantment is on the outskirts of town, "set right among all the beauty," said Travel and Leisure. Take in the sights during a friendly match, Cardio Tennis clinic or private lesson. Afterward, cool off in the pool and go to the Artist Cottage for a pottery or wood burning class.

Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France

Play on clay at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc (Image credit: Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc)

An "icon of the French Riviera," Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc is the go-to escape for those seeking respite in "bucolic surroundings," said The Hollywood Reporter. It has long been a haven for tennis lovers, who head to the five clay courts for a day of play underneath pines, palms and olive trees. Book a private session with a coach to refine your skills, then go for a dip in the cliffside saltwater infinity pool.

Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Santa Fe, California

Players of all skill levels will find success at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa (Image credit: Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa)

Spring, summer, fall or winter, come to Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa any time of year and you will hear the familiar thwack of tennis balls being smashed across nets. This enclave is the "epicenter of country club California cool," said Vogue, with the resort's 12 plexipave, three European red clay and four pickleball courts surrounded by gardens and citrus groves. Guests can also try their hand at padel and take lessons from pros before exploring the rest of the resort, a "terracotta, tile and adobe dream."

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa in Lahaina, Hawaii

Celebrate your tennis victory with a jump in the ocean (Image credit: Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa)

Feel the ocean breeze as you practice your serve and perfect your forehand. Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa's three tennis and pickleball courts are steps away from Ka'anapali Beach, offering "seaside bliss," said Time Out. Keep the good times rolling by "lazing about the massive lagoon-style pool" and jumping into the ocean for turtle watching and snorkeling at Black Rock.

Singita Castleton in Sabi Sand Game Reserve, South Africa

Families can spend all day playing together on the court at Singita Castleton (Image credit: Singita Castleton)

At the Singita Castleton, prepare to "experience a match like no other," said Country Life. The luxe lodge sits within the 45,000-acre Sabi Sand Game Reserve, and its tennis court is "surrounded by the sounds and sights of the African bushveld." Because of the property's location, there are several one-of-a-kind amenities also available, like a visit to Sabi Sand's anti-poaching canine unit.