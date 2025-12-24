Tea with Judi Dench: ‘touching’ show is must-watch Christmas TV

“Tea with Judi Dench” is “the most touching TV you’ll watch all Christmas”, said Stuart Heritage in The Guardian.

On the surface, it doesn’t sound that exciting. This is a show where “someone comes to visit Dench for a cup of tea and that’s literally it” – which could be “dispiriting” were it not so “relentlessly charming”.

“At one point, they potter over to Dench’s parrot, Sweetheart, in the hope that it will call Branagh a ‘slag’.” But mostly they “reminisce” about their stage careers and the people they’ve lost, and “quote Shakespeare to each other, at length”.

