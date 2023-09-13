You can now get a new Covid booster shot. Should you?
Unless you are old or otherwise at high risk, it isn't a 'slam dunk'
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Advisers to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted Tuesday to recommend that all Americans 6 months and older get a newly approved booster shot for Covid-19, and CDC Director Mandy Cohen quickly signed off on the recommendations. That means the booster shots, from Pfizer and Moderna, will be available as soon as Wednesday, and people with private or government-supplied health insurance should get boosted free of charge.
Pfizer and Moderna presented clinical data Tuesday that showed the new shots — which only target one strain, the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5. — are effective at protecting against the newer strains now circulating.
So, should you get a booster this fall?
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"Vaccination remains the best protection against Covid-19-related hospitalization and death," the CDC said. "Vaccination also reduces your chance of suffering the effects of long Covid" or passing the illness along to someone with a higher risk profile.
Dr. Robert Wachter, chair of the Department of Medicine at U.C. San Francisco, told NPR News that unless you are 75 or older or have chronic health problems, deciding whether to get the booster is "a little bit of four-dimensional chess."
"It's an easy decision for an older person or someone with medical comorbidities to get the booster because they are at significant risk of a severe case," Wachter said. But "a 25-year-old healthy person has a very low risk of getting very sick if they get Covid." The other benefits of the vaccine "tilt the scales to favoring the vaccine," though, he added, and even if it's not "a slam dunk" for healthy younger adults, "I think the benefits outweigh the risks in pretty much everybody."
People should get used to thinking about annual Covid boosters "like they think about the flu shot," family physician Sterling Ransone Jr. told The Washington Post. "It's not a plastic bubble we are putting you in that Covid can't get to you. Now that we've gotten back to a more normal lifestyle, you can get exposed to the virus, and we want you to have the best protection you can."
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Peter Weber is a senior editor at TheWeek.com, and has handled the editorial night shift since the website launched in 2008. A graduate of Northwestern University, Peter has worked at Facts on File and The New York Times Magazine. He speaks Spanish and Italian and plays bass and rhythm cello in an Austin rock band. Follow him on Twitter.
-
Dracula: Mina's Reckoning review
A 'groundbreaking' and distinctively Scottish response to Bram Stoker's novel
By The Week Staff Published
-
Róisín Murphy: Irish singer in puberty blockers row
Moloko star voiced concern over the use of medication by transgender children
By Richard Windsor Published
-
Codeword: September 14, 2023
Puzzles and Quizzes The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Is it time to mask up again?
Today's Big Question A rise in Covid-19 cases brings back the possibility of mask mandates
By Joel Mathis Published
-
The NHS plan for virtual wards to beat winter crisis
feature Patients with respiratory infections to be given wearable devices that allow doctors to monitor them at home
By The Week Staff Published
-
Understanding the new Covid-19 variant, Eris
Speed Read The formally named EG.5 is making the rounds, but we don't have to worry just yet
By Devika Rao Published
-
The new Covid variant Eris behind a rise in cases this summer
feature Concerns over ’flying blind’ as routine testing is no longer freely available and less data is being collected
By Felicity Capon Published
-
The new push to solve long Covid
Speed Read Patients say researchers have been too slow to address the condition
By Joel Mathis Published
-
The deadly rise of fungal spores
feature Climate change is increasing the world’s susceptibility to fungal pathogens
By The Week Staff Published
-
Covid-19 relief fraud by the numbers
In Depth How much money has gone missing?
By Justin Klawans Last updated
-
Covid inquiry: can it bring about meaningful change?
Today's Big Question Bereaved families demand answers as public hearings examining almost every aspect of the British state get underway
By The Week Staff Published