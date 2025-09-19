RFK Jr. vaccine panel advises restricting MMRV shot
The committee voted to restrict access to a childhood vaccine against chickenpox
What happened
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s hand-picked vaccine advisory committee Thursday voted 8-3, with one abstention, to restrict access to a childhood vaccine against chickenpox (varicella) as well as measles, mumps and rubella. But the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices delayed a planned vote on the hepatitis B vaccine.
Who said what
ACIP advised that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer approve the combined MMRV shot for kids under 4 but still recommend that the chickenpox and measles, mumps and rubella vaccines be given separately. The CDC has long favored the two separate vaccinations, so the new recommendation was “unlikely to have widespread consequences,” The New York Times said. And “in a bizarre twist,” the panel voted 8-1 to have a key federal childhood vaccination program continue paying for the MMRV shot.
The meeting was “marked by confusion” approaching chaos, The Washington Post said, and “at one point, some members asked what they had just voted on.” This was the first meeting for five of the 12 members. Kennedy, previously a “leading antivaccine activist,” fired the entire ACIP panel in June and replaced it with a “group that includes several anti-vaccine voices,” The Associated Press said. Former CDC Director Susan Monarez told a Senate committee Wednesday that before he forced her out last month, Kennedy told her she “needed to get on board” and approve his vaccine panel’s recommendations, “regardless of the scientific evidence.”
ACIP guidelines have “historically guided what vaccines insurers cover at no cost to patients and what immunizations states recommend,” The Wall Street Journal said. But amid widespread doubts about the new panel’s judgment, several states said they will follow other guidance, and most insurance companies said Tuesday they will “continue to cover all vaccines recommended” by the previous committee.
What next?
ACIP was expected to vote today on Covid-19 shots and “appears poised to eliminate a 34-year-old recommendation for all infants to receive a hepatitis B vaccine at birth,” the Post said. Public health researchers credit the latter vaccine with nearly eliminating maternal transmission of the liver disease. The ACIP recommendations must be approved by the acting CDC director to become official guidelines.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Charlie Kirk, Jimmy Kimmel and free speech
Talking Point TV host’s cancellation and Trump administration’s threats to media have led to accusations of Maga hypocrisy
-
Smart glasses and unlocking ‘superintelligence’
The Explainer Meta unveiled a new model of AI smart glasses this week, with some features appearing ‘unfinished’ at a less-than-perfect launch
-
The Week Unwrapped: Was life sent to Earth by aliens?
Podcast Plus why did Nepali voters use a gaming app to pick their next PM? And will a new national park boost the case for Welsh independence?
-
Quit-smoking ads are being put out
Under the radar The dissolution of a government-funded campaign could lead to more smokers in the future
-
Sloth fever shows no signs of slowing down
The explainer The vector-borne illness is expanding its range
-
Texas declares end to measles outbreak
Speed Read The vaccine-preventable disease is still spreading in neighboring states, Mexico and Canada
-
The truth about sunscreen
The Explainer The science behind influencer claims that sun cream is toxic
-
RFK Jr. shuts down mRNA vaccine funding at agency
Speed Read The decision canceled or modified 22 projects, primarily for work on vaccines and therapeutics for respiratory viruses
-
Forever chemicals were found in reusable menstrual products. That is nothing new for women.
Under the Radar Toxic chemicals are all too common in such products
-
Why the FDA wants to restrict kratom-related products
In the Spotlight The compound is currently sold across the United States
-
Food may contribute more to obesity than exercise
Under the radar The devil's in the diet