White House fires new CDC head amid agency exodus

CDC Director Susan Monarez was ousted after butting heads with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over vaccines

CDC Director Susan Monarez in her confirmation hearing
Monarez 'refused to rubber-stamp unscientific, reckless directives and fire dedicated health experts'
(Image credit: Eric Lee / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

The White House last night said it has fired Dr. Susan Monarez, the newly confirmed director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, following hours of confusion during which the Health and Human Services Department said Monarez was "no longer director" and her lawyers refuted her dismissal.

Who said what

Monarez, confirmed by the Senate on July 29 and sworn in two days later, was pushed out after clashing with Kennedy "over vaccine policy," The New York Times said. The standoff culminated in a "tense confrontation" Monday in which he "tried to remove her from her position and she refused to resign." As a Senate-confirmed official, Monarez can be fired by "only the president himself," her lawyers said Wednesday.

Kennedy had "pressed" Monarez "for days" over "whether she would support rescinding certain approvals for coronavirus vaccines," The Washington Post said. Monarez was "targeted" because she "refused to rubber-stamp unscientific, reckless directives and fire dedicated health experts," her lawyers said. As that statement made "abundantly clear," Monarez "is not aligned with the president's agenda of Making America Healthy Again," White House spokesperson Kush Desai said on social media, so "the White House has terminated" her employment.

The top officials who "resigned minutes after Monarez's news broke" included the CDC's chief medical officer and the directors of its infectious disease, immunization, and public health data centers, Politico said. "The CDC is being decapitated," Public Citizen's Dr. Robert Steinbrook told The Associated Press. "This is an absolute disaster for public health."

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

What next?

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), a pivotal vote in confirming Kennedy, said the CDC's "high-profile departures will require oversight" by his health committee.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸