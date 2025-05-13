RFK Jr.: A new plan for sabotaging vaccines
The Health Secretary announced changes to vaccine testing and asks Americans to 'do your own research'
"We are in the hands of the mad men," said Charles P. Pierce in Esquire. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is showing that he's "completely detached from reality," as he finds new ways to impose his anti-science lunacy on the country. In an interview with Dr. Phil last week, he advised Americans to "do your own research" before vaccinating their kids—code for consulting the kind of internet conspiracy sites that reveal the existence of space aliens, and claim without evidence that vaccines are killing millions. Even more alarming, said Lisa Jarvis in Bloomberg, Kennedy announced plans to change federal policy on approving vaccine boosters and updates to require "wildly expensive" and lengthy full trials, including control groups receiving placebos. That might mean there will be no new Covid booster this fall tweaked for currently circulating variants. RFK Jr.'s game is to pretend that the safety of existing vaccines wasn't adequately studied, creating "impossible standards that keep them out of reach." It's "a passive way of killing them."
Kennedy's "blatantly moronic" delusions have escalated into "tinfoil hat" territory, said Ed Cara in Gizmodo. In the Dr. Phil interview, he expressed belief in the "entirely fabricated threat of chemtrails"—the conspiracy theory that the white lines of condensation that jet planes leave in their wake are laced with toxic chemicals to control or poison the population. Kennedy even named the Pentagon's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency as the perpetrator of this dastardly conspiracy. "I'm going to do everything in my power to stop it," he said.
It's hard to capture how much damage this crackpot is doing, said Monica Hesse in The Washington Post. When the nation's top health official says, "Do your own research," he's reinforcing the dangerous belief that science is "in the eye of the beholder," and that deciding whether vaccines are safe and effective requires only that you can Google. "Do your own research" is "the most cursed phrase in politics," said Nick Catoggio in The Dispatch. "Research is a skill," but "the sort of 'research' undertaken by the average American yahoo in 2025 is the opposite," starting with a conclusion and "cherry-picking evidence" to support it. It's not just vaccines: President Trump's "ability to persuade himself that reality is as he wishes it to be is the perfection of the art." Welcome to "the 'do your own research' administration."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Education: Can public schools be religious?
Feature A Supreme Court seems ready to rule in favor of religious charter schools in Oklahoma, which could reshape public education
-
Ruth Buzzi: The comic actress who packed a wallop
Feature She was best-known as Gladys Ormphby on the NBC sketch show "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In"
-
Donald Trump takes a cognitive test | May 13 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday's editorial cartoons feature a 'Bribe Force 1' 747 from Qatar, the concepts of a trade deal, ICE agents surrounding the Statue of Liberty, and cuts to Medicaid.
-
Unraveling autism: RFK Jr.'s vow to find a root cause
Feature RFK Jr. has vowed to find the root cause of the 'autism epidemic' in months. Scientists have doubts.
-
RFK Jr.'s phase-out of artificial food dyes could face industry pushback
In the Spotlight Will companies comply without an outright ban?
-
RFK Jr.'s focus on autism draws the ire of researchers
In the Spotlight Many of Kennedy's assertions have been condemned by experts and advocates
-
The sneaking rise of whooping cough
Under the Radar The measles outbreak isn't the only one to worry about
-
Mental health: a case of overdiagnosis?
Talking Point Issues at 'the milder end of the spectrum' may be getting wrongly pathologised
-
Fighting against fluoride
Feature A growing number of communities are ending water fluoridation. Will public health suffer?
-
RFK Jr. visits Texas as 2nd child dies from measles
Speed Read An outbreak of the vaccine-preventable disease continues to grow following a decade of no recorded US measles deaths
-
Measles outbreak spreads, as does RFK Jr.'s influence
Speed Read The outbreak centered in Texas has grown to at least three states and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is promoting unproven treatments