2024: the year of distrust in science

Science and politics do not seem to mix

Composite illustration of a scientist, physiological diagrams and a vaccine skeptical paper
The politicization of science came to a head this year with more people willing to question what was generally accepted before
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US
By
published

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, public trust in science significantly decreased, and it has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. This allowed the rise of ideologies that directly opposed widely accepted scientific guidance, including a spike in anti-vaccine beliefs, the increasing popularity of raw milk, and opposition to fluoride in drinking water. These viewpoints have gone mainstream as the country ushers in another Trump presidency.

How did the public lose trust in science?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸