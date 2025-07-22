Salt Lake City is coolest in summer not winter

Is Salt Lake City a wonderland in the winter? Absolutely. It also shines in the summer, when skis are replaced by mountain bikes and snow makes way for sunshine. Get ready to enjoy the warm weather, one-of-a-kind shopping and attractions, and nature in all its glory.

Experience the Maven District

The Maven District is known for its collection of women-owned boutiques and restaurants (Image credit: Jen Fairchild Photography / Maven District)

The lively Maven District started as Tessa Arneson's dream, and in a decade has grown into a community of more than 100 local businesses, most of them woman-owned. Arneson and Maven District co-founder Rocky Donati have created a welcoming space filled with boutiques, restaurants, fitness studios and wellness providers, spread across 10 buildings. Beautiful murals cover many of the exterior walls, including one by Brooke Smart that depicts "women lifting each other up," reflecting the "ethos of the district," Travel and Leisure said.

Diversity is key at Maven District. You can buy a plant, vinyl record and jewelry before treating yourself to a facial and feasting on a delicious Mexican/Indian fusion dinner. You can also spend the night at the new boutique hotel Maven Stay, with 19 "stylishly designed" one-bed, one-bath apartments, ABC 4 said. The pet-friendly accommodations include a living room and kitchen, so you can make yourself right at home.

Learn more about Salt Lake City's history

Temple Square is filled with historic buildings and landmarks (Image credit: tiaramalo / Getty Images)

Indigenous tribes, including Shoshone, Paiute, Goshute and Ute, have lived in the region for thousands of years, and Salt Lake City as we know it dates to 1847, when Mormon pioneers settled here after a trek from the Midwest. The area's fascinating history is on display at places like the Natural History Museum of Utah, where the "stunning" Rio Tinto Center forms a "multistory indoor 'canyon' that showcases exhibits to great effect," Lonely Planet said. The space showcases an "impressive" amount of dinosaur fossils and other paleontological treasures and explores both "Indigenous peoples' cultures and natural history."

Temple Square is Salt Lake City's "most famous sight," the historic headquarters of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Covering five square blocks, here you can visit the Tabernacle, home of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir; the Museum of Church History and Art; the FamilySearch Library, a haven for genealogy buffs; and the Salt Lake City Temple. The temple is undergoing renovations and will be holding an open house in 2027. Otherwise, entrance is off-limits to the general public.

Take a hike and ride a bike

The Bonneville Shoreline Trail is great for bikers of all skill levels (Image credit: Joel Addams / Getty Images)

With the Wasatch Mountains to the east and Great Salt Lake to the west, outdoor opportunities are ample in the summer. The "majestic" Wasatch offer "some of the country's finest trekking, hiking and climbing," making it a "hotbed" of activity, said Afar. Closer to downtown Salt Lake City is the Bonneville Shoreline Trail, which follows the outline of an ancient lake that once covered most of the region. Hop on your bike, and wind your way past canyons and rock gardens while taking in sweeping views of the city and beyond.

Great Salt Lake State Park is a short drive away, and while this is not your typical body of water — it is up to seven times saltier than seawater — you can still do typical activities, like hop on a paddleboard, float and take a sunset cruise. In the summer, the lake might smell rather stinky, thanks to decaying organic matter in bubbles rising to the surface.