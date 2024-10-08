Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is a town for all seasons

Fall foliage is not only an East Coast thing. Come October, the leaves in Idaho start to turn into a fiery tapestry of reds, oranges and yellows, signaling the transition to cooler temperatures and longer nights. In Coeur d'Alene, this kaleidoscope of colors can be seen while boating on the lake, hiking in the forest or cycling through town. It is a beautiful reminder that this city not only experiences all four seasons but also celebrates each one.

Spring: Nature reawakens and hike a hill

All skill levels can hike Tubbs Hill (Image credit: Kirk Fisher / Getty Images)

Coeur d'Alene is postcard pretty, with its rivers, lakes, valleys and trees as far as the eye can see. One of the best ways to take in the scenery is by putting on hiking shoes and heading to Tubbs Hill. Spread across 165 acres, the trails in this natural peninsula feature panoramic views of Lake Coeur d'Alene and are not too long, which is beneficial in the spring for those who spent winter cooped up and are building back their endurance.

The two-mile Main Loop Trail goes around all of Tubbs Hill, and "the diversity of landscape you encounter in this shorter hike is truly remarkable," the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press said. Ponderosa pines and Douglas fir trees line the way, and by the time you spot Lake Coeur d'Alene, the hardest part is "resisting the urge" to jump in.

Cycling is prohibited at Tubbs Hill, but bikers can ride on the 73-mile Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes or 23-mile North Idaho Centennial Trail. Both offer up-close views of the stunning landscape, but perhaps the most pleasant part of biking on the North Idaho Centennial Trail is stopping alongside Lake Coeur d'Alene to hear the birds chirp and water lapping the shore.

Boating is a way of life in Coeur d'Alene (Image credit: Holger Leue / Getty Images)

Summers revolve around Lake Coeur d'Alene. More than 26 miles long with over 110 miles of shoreline, the lake is water-sports central, filled with people boating, kayaking, wakeboarding, paddleboarding and parasailing. Those who would rather look at the water than be in it can enjoy the view from the popular City Beach or Sanders Beach, a quieter spot that is the "perfect place for a low-key getaway from the summer heat," KREM-TV said.

Golfers start arriving in Coeur d'Alene in the spring, and by the summer the sport is in full swing. The city is home to spectacular golf courses and hotels, including the Coeur d'Alene Resort, where the 14th hole is a floating green. The private Golf Club at Black Rock is another stunner, with cascading waterfalls, majestic trees and mountain vistas all in one view. Its "rollicking putting surfaces framed by squiggly bunkers" and "towering rock formations bring to mind a pinball machine," GolfDigest said, ensuring a "thrilling round of golf."

More excitement can be found on the Route of the Hiawatha, open annually from late May to mid-September. Once a railroad line, it is now a "spectacularly beautiful, gentle 15-mile downhill biking and walking trail," Forbes said. The route, considered the "crown jewel" of rail-to-trail adventures, takes you through 10 train tunnels and over seven sky-high trestle bridges.

Fall: Peep leaves and watch eagles arrive

Migrating eagles come to Coeur d'Alene every November through February (Image credit: gjohnstonphoto / Getty Images)

The leaves usually start putting on their show in late September, a vibrant reminder that summer is over and fall has come. Typically, Coeur d'Alene reaches peak foliage conditions in the beginning of October, and to see the colors you can head to Tubbs Hill or the stretch of the North Idaho Centennial Trail that hugs the eastern shore of Lake Coeur d'Alene. To cover more ground, drive the Lake Coeur d'Alene Scenic Byway through the hills and forests that lead to the town of Harrison.

While leaf peeping, look for wildlife, too. North Idaho is home to all kinds of animals, including moose, elk, muskrats and white-tailed deer. You never know who you might encounter while out. Coeur d'Alene also receives the occasional special visitors, as migrating bald eagles soar into town every November and stay through February. They come to eat spawning kokanee salmon in Lake Coeur d'Alene and Wolf Lodge Bay, and while their numbers vary year to year, 2024 saw a record 409 bald eagles. Carry binoculars to get a good view of the birds without disturbing them.

Winter: Sled and shred the snow

City Beach takes on a whole new look in the winter (Image credit: Kirk Fisher / Getty Images)

Winter brings with it a new side to Lake Coeur d'Alene. The boats carrying summer revelers are gone, replaced with vessels offering scenic sailings and warm beverages. The 90-minute Hot Cocoa Cruise from Lake Coeur d'Alene Cruises is offered weekends in January, February and March. After the excitement of the holidays, this is a fun way to relax and get cozy while floating by the city's winter landscape.

On average, Coeur d'Alene sees about 70 inches of snow every year. No matter how brisk it is outside, you will see snowmobilers and cross country skiers on the Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes and sledders going down Cherry Hill. Skiers and snowboarders need to do a little more planning, but have Schweitzer Mountain Resort, Silver Mountain Resort and Lookout Pass Ski Area all within an hour's drive.