Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, is a town for all seasons

Fall, winter, spring and summer all usher in new activities

Trees in Coeur d&#039;Alene, Idaho, start to change color in the fall
Watching the leaves change is a treat for visitors to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho
(Image credit: Stephen J. Taylor / Getty Images)
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
By
published

Fall foliage is not only an East Coast thing. Come October, the leaves in Idaho start to turn into a fiery tapestry of reds, oranges and yellows, signaling the transition to cooler temperatures and longer nights. In Coeur d'Alene, this kaleidoscope of colors can be seen while boating on the lake, hiking in the forest or cycling through town. It is a beautiful reminder that this city not only experiences all four seasons but also celebrates each one. 

Spring: Nature reawakens and hike a hill

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Latest
