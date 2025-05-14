7 US cities to explore on a microtrip

Need an escape but only have a few vacation days banked? Consider a microtrip. These journeys are typically no more than three or four days, with travelers often taking advantage of holidays and long weekends to extend their time away. To make the most of your short vacation, choose a destination close to an airport so you can arrive quickly and focus on the fun.

Boise, Idaho

Boise blends outdoor activities with cultural happenings (Image credit: Anna Gorin / Getty Images)

Idaho's capital city "strikes a perfect balance between urban amenities and access to nature," Limelight Ketchum hotel general manager John Curnow said to Travel and Leisure. Foothills and mountains surround the town, and the tree-lined Boise River runs right through it. In the summer, rent a tube or raft and plan on spending an afternoon floating. For some culture, catch an Idaho Shakespeare Festival, Opera Idaho or Ballet Idaho performance and visit downtown's Basque Block, home to shops, restaurants and the Basque Market.

Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City is home to more than 200 fountains (Image credit: Edwin Remsberg / Getty Images)

Kansas City barbecue might lure you into town, but the music is going to make you glad you came. The city has a "notable jazz heritage" dating back to the 1920s, and you can check out live shows at more than 40 nightclubs, Lonely Planet said. If this "whets your appetite," head to the "excellent" American Jazz Museum, and then check out other "unexpected gems" like the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and some of the city's more than 200 fountains.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Louisville, Kentucky

Bourbon tastings are big in Louisville (Image credit: Michele Gilpin / Getty Images)

Bourbon and horse racing both come to mind when you think of Louisville, but there is a lot more to this city. It has a "thriving drinking and dining scene" that celebrates "spirits and cultures from all across the globe," Forbes said. This is evident in NuLu, a neighborhood where you can eat Korean favorites at Nami before feasting on Caribbean fare at La Bodeguita De Mima and Mediterranean at MeeshMeesh.

To see more of the sights, sign up for the Trolley de 'Ville, a "leisurely tour" that highlights everything from the "ornate architecture" of Old Louisville to the development of the University of Louisville.

Madison, Wisconsin

The Wisconsin State Capitol is a Madison landmark (Image credit: Henryk Sadura / Getty Images)

Wisconsin is "America's Dairyland," and lactose tolerant visitors to Madison should plan a trip to Fromagination for a "bespoke tasting experience," Travel and Leisure said. This is also the hometown of Frank Lloyd Wright, and architecture buffs will want to see the city's two sites on the Frank Lloyd Wright Trail: Monona Terrace, a community center, and the First Unitarian Society Meeting House, an "icon since its 1951 completion." Wherever you go, keep your head up; Madison is on an isthmus between Mendota and Monona Lakes and has "waterfront views in almost every direction you look."

Portland, Oregon

The neon stag sign is a Portland icon (Image credit: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP / Getty Images)

Portland — aka City of Roses, aka Stumptown, aka Rip City — is as "eclectic as its nicknames," said Afar. Here, you can saunter through the International Rose Test Garden and Hoyt Arboretum, sample all kinds of cuisine in a food cart pod and explore the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry. Save time for a bookstore crawl, picking up a souvenir or two from Third Eye Books, Rose City Book Pub and Powell's Books.

Providence, Rhode Island

Providence was one of the first industrialized cities in the US (Image credit: kickstand / Getty Images)

Providence is "quirky, innovative and a little rough around the edges," and starting to emerge from the shadow of its "flashier East Coast neighbors," Condé Nast Traveler said. A big reason for that is its food scene, which is as "diverse as it is dynamic." Across Providence's 25 different neighborhoods, you can find Portuguese bakeries, old-school Italian eateries, West African joints and seafood restaurants of all stripes. Outdoorsy types can ride along the "scenic" East Bay Bike Path or paddle the Providence River, while art aficionados should stroll the RISD Museum, with its Monets, Manets and Warhols.

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Soak up the sun in Rehoboth Beach (Image credit: Photo by Scott Dunn / Getty Images)

Rehoboth is an "upscale retreat on the Atlantic," where visitors can make the most of its "classic boardwalk, amusement park and free summer concerts," Thrillist said. This beach town is welcoming, with a "long-established LGBTQ community," and has a vibrant bar and restaurant scene. During summer stays, get to the beach early to "plop your umbrella" on the sand before "sunbathers and swimmers swallow every available space," Lonely Planet said.