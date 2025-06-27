Feel the groove with these music-centric getaways across the globe

Let the rhythm move you

Bruno Mars plays the guitar on stage
Seeing Bruno Mars live in Las Vegas will send your senses into overdrive
(Image credit: MGM Resorts)
Catherine Garcia, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Incorporating your love of music into a vacation is as simple as do-re-mi. Here are six ideas sure to make you break out in song, from tangoing the night away in Argentina to learning about the blues where it began in Mississippi.

Tango through Buenos Aires

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸