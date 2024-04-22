Fall into the groove at these delightful record stores

Record Store Day on April 20 is all about recognizing the indie shops surviving — and thriving — in a streaming world. Shops across the country host concerts, set up meet and greets and throw parties to mark the occasion with their loyal customers. Here are some vinyl destinations worth celebrating on Record Store Day — and every day during the rest of the year.

Amoeba Music in Berkeley, California

At the legendary Amoeba Music in Berkeley, expect the unexpected. The vast selection of new and used vinyl covers most — if not all — genres, and after spending a few hours scouring the racks, you will probably leave the store toting a bag loaded with new discoveries. This Amoeba location, open since 1990, is the flagship, and there are also outposts in San Francisco and Hollywood. All three regularly welcome artists for free concerts, including some big names: Paul McCartney serenaded a crowd in 1997 during a surprise show at the Hollywood location.

Record Exchange in Boise, Idaho

All roads lead to the Record Exchange. Open since 1977, this is Idaho's largest independent record store, featuring vinyl, CDs, cassettes, DVDs, turntables, posters and "weird stuff you didn't know you wanted until you saw it." The dizzying array covers all genres. If you need any help tracking down an elusive title, just ask. The staff is happy to order items when they can.

End of an Ear in Austin, Texas

This one is a winner based on its name alone. Walking into End of an Ear, visitors are greeted by neatly organized stacks of indie, reggae, world, soul and jazz records that make searching for specific titles a breeze. Most shoppers come for new and secondhand vinyls, but End of an Ear also sells CDs, DVDs and vintage stereo equipment.

Plaid Room Records in Loveland, Ohio

If a vinyl exists, you can probably find it at Plaid Room Records. With a massive inventory of more than 30,000 new and used vinyls, this is a wonderland for wax lovers. The store sits in historic downtown Loveland, not too far from Cincinnati, but anyone with WiFi can find out what is on the shelves; Plaid Room Records has an excellent Instagram account that keeps followers updated on the latest goods for sale.

Peoples Records in Detroit, Michigan

Peoples Records is for everyone. The store only sells secondhand vinyl at fair prices, and collectors flock here to check out the crates filled with techno, jazz, funk and, as is fitting for a shop in Detroit, Motown records. Peoples Records began in an apartment basement and over the last 20 years has grown into a gathering place for the community.

Arroyo Records in Los Angeles, California

It may be a newer spot, but Arroyo Records has quickly established itself as a place vinyl collectors must visit while in Los Angeles. Inside a small storefront in the Highland Park neighborhood, the shop offers new and used records with especially impressive soul, funk and jazz selections. The unpretentious staff is knowledgable and ready with recommendations, and you can take records for a spin at the listening station.

Sonic Boom in Seattle, Washington

Sonic Boom attracts fresh record enthusiasts and seasoned collectors alike. This well-organized Seattle mainstay offers new and used vinyl from popular artists and more obscure bands, plus CDs, cassettes and ephemera like vinyl-cleaning solution and record mats. Sonic Boom also hosts live concerts and listening parties, so check its website before heading down to see if anything is happening in-store.

Gramaphone Records in Chicago, Illinois

Gramaphone Records is a Chicago institution, first opening its doors in 1969 as a hot spot for blues, folk and jazz records. During the 1980s, the focus shifted, and Gramaphone has since specialized in electronic, house and techno offerings, with DJs regularly combing the bins for rarities. The shop wants to ensure customers are happy, and, as such, any open vinyl can be played at one of the store's listening stations to check the record's quality.

Human Head Records in Brooklyn, New York

No two trips to Human Head Records are the same. New arrivals are constantly coming into this Bushwick store, and you never know what you might find while digging. For great deals, check out the bins with vinyls going for $2 to $6. The friendly staff welcomes questions and will happily guide you in the right musical direction.

Harvest Records in Asheville, North Carolina

Harvest Records makes it easy to find the perfect vinyl. This airy and bright space feels welcoming from the start, and the new and used records are neatly displayed in easy to access bins. If your record player needs some love, they have you covered: The store sells record needles, cleaning supplies and cartridges.

Wanna Hear It Records in Watertown, Massachusetts

Wanna Hear It Records is paradise found for those who like their music loud. Specializing in new and used punk, hardcore, metal and indie rock vinyl, Wanna Hear It opened in 2020 during the pandemic and has steadily built a devoted clientele, many of who rave about the excellent customer service.

Louisiana Music Factory in New Orleans, Louisiana

Treasures abound at this vibrant New Orleans record shop. Regional artists are well-represented here, and you can even buy live recordings of local performances. New and used records, CDs and books are neatly displayed along the walls and in the stacks, and shoppers looking for a good deal are invited to dig through the $1 bins.