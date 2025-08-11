US to take 15% cut of AI chip sales to China
Nvidia and AMD will pay the Trump administration 15% of their revenue from selling artificial intelligence chips to China
What happened
Nvidia and AMD have agreed to pay the Trump administration 15% of their revenue from selling artificial intelligence chips to China, the Financial Times and other news organizations reported Sunday.
President Donald Trump in April had banned Nvidia and AMD from selling China their H20 and MI308 AI chips, respectively, and the chipmakers "agreed to the financial arrangement as a condition for obtaining export licenses" granted last week, the Times said.
Who said what
The "quid pro quo arrangement is unprecedented," the Times said, and followed a meeting last Wednesday between Trump and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The Trump administration announced last month that it would reverse its ban on H20 sales to China, but it did not issue the export licenses until Friday.
"We follow rules the U.S. government sets for our participation in worldwide markets," Nvidia said in a statement Sunday. The deal is attracting criticism both because companies don't usually "essentially pay for export licenses" in the U.S. and over concerns the chip "will boost China’s AI ecosystem and military," The Wall Street Journal said. "It's wild," Geoff Gertz at the Center for New American Security told Reuters. "Either selling H20 chips to China is a national security risk, in which case we shouldn't be doing it to begin with, or it's not a national security risk, in which case, why are we putting this extra penalty on the sale?"
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
The "highly unusual financial agreement" could "funnel more than $2 billion to the U.S. government," The New York Times said. The administration has "not yet determined how to use the money," the Financial Times said, citing sources.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
The push for a progressive mayor has arrived in Seattle
The Explainer Two liberals will face off in this November's election
-
Europe counters Putin ahead of Trump summit
Speed Read President Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska this week for Ukraine peace talks
-
Trump sends FBI to patrol DC, despite falling crime
Speed Read Washington, D.C., 'has become one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the world,' Trump said
-
Why 'faceless bots' are interviewing job hunters
In The Spotlight Artificial intelligence is taking over a crucial part of recruitment
-
NFL gets ESPN stake in deal with Disney
Speed Read The deal gives the NFL a 10% stake in Disney's ESPN sports empire and gives ESPN ownership of NFL Network
-
How is AI reshaping the economy?
Today's Big Question Big Tech is now 'propping up the US economy'
-
Is Trump's tariffs plan working?
Today's Big Question Trump has touted 'victories', but inflation is the 'elephant in the room'
-
Samsung to make Tesla chips in $16.5B deal
Speed Read Tesla has signed a deal to get its next-generation chips from Samsung
-
FCC greenlights $8B Paramount-Skydance merger
Speed Read The Federal Communications Commission will allow Paramount to merge with the Hollywood studio Skydance
-
Tesla reports plummeting profits
Speed Read The company may soon face more problems with the expiration of federal electric vehicle tax credits
-
Why the world's busiest shipping routes are under threat
The Explainer Political tensions, mega ships and global warming offer new challenges – and opportunities