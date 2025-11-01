5 snappily written cartoons about vanishing food stamp benefits

Artists take on SNAP recipients, Halloween generosity, and more

By
published

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;When you&amp;rsquo;re just barely hanging on&amp;hellip; and then&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; It depicts a woman and a man hanging onto a high tree branch that has just snapped, indicated by the word &amp;ldquo;SNAP&amp;rdquo; The woman carries a baby in a baby bjorn and the man wears a T-shirt that reads &amp;ldquo;Snap recipients.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is drawn in a muted, somber style and is titled, &amp;ldquo;The house that turns off the lights on Halloween.&amp;rdquo; A body lies outside the White House and is labeled &amp;ldquo;Snap recipients.&amp;rdquo; It points at a window where Donald Trump looms.

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon takes place outside a house on Halloween. An elderly woman greets a group of children trick-or-treating and says, &amp;ldquo;OK, who needs SNAP benefits?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Halloween Treats, 2025&amp;rdquo; and shows three different images. The image at left is labeled &amp;ldquo;Twix(T)&amp;rdquo; and shows a low-income person squished between boulders named &amp;ldquo;SNAP Cuts&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Medicaid Cuts.&amp;rdquo; The middle image is labeled &amp;ldquo;Payday&amp;rdquo; and depicts a fatcat pig in a suit and top hat smoking a ciagr on top of large, soft bag labeled &quot;trillions in tax cuts.&amp;rdquo; The image on right is labeled &amp;ldquo;Whoppers&amp;rdquo; and it&amp;rsquo;s Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. He says &amp;ldquo;The Dems Caused the Shutdown.&amp;rdquo; An arrow points to him and reads, &amp;ldquo;(Guy whose party controls all 3 branches of the gov&amp;rsquo;t.)&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts a young boy dressed as batman and a young girl dressed as a witch. They are surrounded by three small piles of candy and one large pile. The girl looks at her candy and says, &amp;ldquo;This is my chocolate pile, my gummies pile, my hard candy pile..&amp;rdquo; before she looks at the large pile of candy and says, &amp;ldquo;And my stockpile since the GOP ended my SNAP food benefit.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

