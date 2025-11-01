5 snappily written cartoons about vanishing food stamp benefits
Artists take on SNAP recipients, Halloween generosity, and more
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
The 5 best political thriller series of the 21st century
The Week Recommends Viewers can binge on most anything, including espionage and the formation of parliamentary coalitions
-
Sudan stands on the brink of another national schism
The Explainer With tens of thousands dead and millions displaced, one of Africa’s most severe outbreaks of sectarian violence is poised to take a dramatic turn for the worse
-
‘Not every social scourge is an act of war’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Political cartoons for October 30
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include missing SNAP benefits, working without pay, and Graham Platner's terrible tattoo
-
Political cartoons for October 19
Cartoons Sunday's editorial cartoons include Pete Hegseth and the press, an absence of government, and George Washington crossing the Delaware
-
5 dramatically dysfunctional cartoons about the government shutdown
Cartoons Artists take on life without government, foam finger pointing, and more
-
October 3 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include changing interest rates, fossil fuel profits, and Bad Bunny singing in Spanish
-
October 1 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include Pete Hegseth's warrior ethos, taxes in a shutdown, and the battle of Portland