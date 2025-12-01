49 political cartoons from November 2025

Editorial cartoonists take on Donald Trump and the Epstein files, the government shutdown, the gilded White House ballroom, and more.

Political Cartoon
(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)
By
published

This editorial cartoon depicts a frog on the left who says, &amp;ldquo;Kiss me and I&amp;rsquo;ll turn into a prince!&amp;rdquo; The middle of the image shows a pair of lips and the words &amp;ldquo;SMOOCH!&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;POOF!&amp;rdquo; On the right is a snail with the words &amp;ldquo;ANDREW&amp;rdquo; who says, &amp;ldquo;Well, I used to be a prince.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This editorial cartoon depicts a miniature Greg Bovino standing on a chair in full tactical gear at a tailor&amp;rsquo;s shop. He looks into a mirror and says to the tailor, &amp;ldquo;Do you have something with a little more warrior ethos?&amp;rdquo; The tailor holds a box that reads &amp;ldquo;ACME combat costume, size XS&amp;rdquo; and says, &amp;ldquo;I am sorry Mr. Bovino, but I&amp;rsquo;m afraid that&amp;rsquo;s all we have in your size&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is drawn to look like the opening screen for &amp;ldquo;60 Minutes&amp;rdquo; with the ticking stopwatch. This version is called &amp;ldquo;60 Spin-Its&amp;rdquo; and shows Donald Trump as the hands on the stopwatch. Instead of ticks, it makes a noise of &amp;ldquo;LIE&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;LIE&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;LIE&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;LIE&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;LIE&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;LIE&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;LIE&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;LIE&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;LIE&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;LIE.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Political cartoon

(Image credit: Dana Summers / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Political cartoon

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts a masked ICE agent with handcuffs and a billy club leaning over to check the skin color of a young girl carrying a doll. The ICE agent holds a strip of colors that range from bright white to dark brown next to the girl&amp;rsquo;s face.

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is set at Mar-A-Lago where a sign out front advertises a Great Gatsby Party. A massive blue wave is on the left side of the image about to crash into the main building at Mar-A-Lago. A voice comes from a Donald Trump-like silhouette in the window which says, &amp;ldquo;Stop worrying! It&amp;rsquo;s not like I&amp;rsquo;m on the ballot!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Two donkeys stand on a square labeled &amp;ldquo;Off-Year election wins&amp;rdquo; in this cartoon, which is titled &amp;ldquo;Back to Square Won.&amp;rdquo; The donkeys look confused, point in different directions and say to each other, &amp;ldquo;OK, It&amp;rsquo;s been a while&amp;hellip;so, which way from here?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This political cartoon is set in a GOP Strategy Session where six older men who all look like Strom Thurmond-esque Republicans are seated at a table. There is a chalkboard behind him filled with names and events, including: Nick Fuentes, Tucker Carlson, Heritage Foundation, Paul Ingrassia&amp;rsquo;s Nazi Streak, Elon Musk Salute, Bannon Salute, Young Republicans Text Chat: I Love Hitler, Swastika flags in GOP Rep. Offices, Very Fine People on Both Sides, Poisoning the Blood&amp;mdash; DJT.&amp;rdquo; One man stands to speak and says, &amp;ldquo;Gentlemen, operating under the premise that there are no problems, only opportunities, it&amp;rsquo;s safe to say we have a Nazi opportunity.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This four-panel political cartoon is titled &quot;Cycle&quot; and is set at the beach. The first panel displays the words &amp;ldquo;Middle East Peace&amp;rdquo; written in the sand. The words gradually disappear and are gone as the ocean water washes over them. In the final frame, the words are being written again.

(Image credit: Luojie / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts Dick Cheney arriving at the pearly gates. Air Force Two is in the background and a grumpy Cheney looks at his watch impatiently. An angel in the background looks confused and holds a Magic 8-Ball. St. Peter flips a coin and says, &amp;ldquo;I know, I know! But Liz Cheney is his daughter!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a park ranger pointing to a cross section of an enormous, old tree as he explains it to a group of tourists. He says, &amp;ldquo;Notable moments in history are marked on this tree&amp;rsquo;s rings &amp;mdash; the singing of the Declaration of Independence, the first printing of the Gutenberg Bible, and even Nancy Pelosi&amp;rsquo;s first day in office.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is titled Pardoning the Turkey. A caricature of Donald Trump waves his hand at a turkey, who has the body of a bird and the head of Rudy Giuliani.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is a recreation of the classic Peanuts cartoon of Lucy holding the football for Charlie Brown to kick. In this version, Lucy is labeled &amp;ldquo;GOP&amp;rdquo; and the football &amp;ldquo;Health care subsidies.&amp;rdquo; Charlie Brown is labeled &amp;ldquo;Dems.&amp;rdquo; Lucy says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;ll guarantee I&amp;rsquo;ll give you a vote!&amp;rdquo; Charlie Brown runs to kick the football thinking to himself, &amp;ldquo;OK, this has never failed me before&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon depicts Donald Trump on his knees pointing at a blueprint diagram of his new ballroom. He&amp;rsquo;s showing the ballroom to a homeless person stuck underneath a shopping cart filled with odds and ends labelled &amp;ldquo;Cost of living.&amp;rdquo; A newspaper nearby has a headline of &quot;Democrats win big.&quot; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Here&amp;rsquo;s the $300 million ballroom I&amp;rsquo;m building.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a man and a woman flying with Snoopy on top of his doghouse. Snoopy wears his World War I flying ace goggles. The couple&amp;rsquo;s suitcases are attached to the doghouse by a rope. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;This is the only form of air travel not affected by the government shutdown.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Gary McCoy / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man sits at a desk and books a vacation in this cartoon. He turns to speak to his wife, who holds a cup of coffee and looks grumpy. The man says, &amp;ldquo;I booked our holiday vacation for six days/seven nights at the resort and three days on the TSA line.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Jeffrey Epstein is a giant balloon in the Macy&amp;rsquo;s Thanksgiving parade in this cartoon. A group of nine people hold the ropes attached to the balloon and one says, &amp;ldquo;This will be the only balloon in the parade going forward!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is drawn in a somber style with Abe Lincoln looking at the U.S. Capitol building. It&amp;rsquo;s nighttime and a crescent moon is in the upper left corner. Abe says, &amp;ldquo;They got rid of the Lincoln penny &amp;hellip; Now they&amp;rsquo;ll get rid of the Lincoln Party.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A donkey and an elephant are thinking to themselves in this cartoon. The donkey holds a newspaper that reads &amp;ldquo;Dems Cave on Shut-Down&amp;rdquo; and thinks to himself, &amp;ldquo;Saves me from &amp;lsquo;no compromises.&amp;rsquo;&amp;rdquo; The elephant thinks, &amp;ldquo;Saves me from killing the filibuster.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Uncle Sam puts together a jigsaw puzzle in this cartoon. He turns and looks surprised and wide-eyed as the puzzle is nearly finished. Despite the missing pieces, it spells out &amp;ldquo;Trump Knew About Epstein.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is called &amp;ldquo;Permanent White House Addition.&amp;rdquo; It depicts the outside of the White House, which is dwarfed by a giant box next to it labeled &amp;ldquo;Epstein Files.&amp;rdquo; The box is filled with papers labeled &amp;ldquo;Trump.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump stands atop the White House with a crown next to an American flag that burns, upside down. Trump looks at the giant box and says, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s supposed to be a ballroom!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chris Britt / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is dominated by the image of a giant horn of plenty labeled &amp;ldquo;The Epstein Files.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump is being sucked into it amidst thousands of presumably incriminating documents and papers.

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

In this cartoon, Chuck Schumer rides an angry-looking donkey labeled &amp;ldquo;Senate Democrats.&amp;rdquo; The U.S. Capital is crumbling in the background with a white flag over it labeled &amp;ldquo;D.&amp;rdquo; Schumer says &amp;ldquo;Onward!&amp;rdquo; and points at a sign that reads, &amp;ldquo;Promise to hold a vote on restoring health insurance premium subsidies sometime in December.&amp;rdquo; An arrow on the sign points to the right and is labeled &amp;ldquo;Republicans.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Schumer Shutdown &amp;mdash; Phase 2.&amp;rdquo; It takes place on a cliff where a donkey happily pushes a wheelchair containing a grumpy-looking Chuck Schumer off the edge.

(Image credit: Gary Varvel / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is drawn like the Norman Rockwell painting &quot;Freedom from Want&amp;rdquo; where a woman puts a wonderful, plump turkey on the holiday table for her large family. In this version, she&amp;rsquo;s about to put a large box that is filled with folders and is labeled &amp;ldquo;Epstein Files.&amp;rdquo; Her family smiles and eagerly awaits it.

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Donald Trump sits atop a giant trunk labeled &amp;ldquo;Epstein.&amp;rdquo; Bats fly around it and gross smoke is coming out of it. There is blood on the sides. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;This thing is a great big Democrat hoax&amp;hellip;Except for any stuff in it that&amp;rsquo;s about Democrats.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s face and head with a surprising hat dominate this image. His hat reads, &amp;ldquo;Marjorie Taylor Greene Was Right About Everything.&amp;rdquo; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein Files.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump sits at a makeshift wooden and cardboard booth in this cartoon. The sign on top of the booth reads Open For Business and the bottom has a price list that includes pardons, foreign government favors, tariff breaks and five more lines with just &amp;ldquo;etc.&amp;rdquo; Three men are in line waiting to talk to Trump. Each holds a bag of money. The first man wears a suit, the second is dressed in business casual clothes and third is in Middle Eastern clothing. The man in the middle says to the Middle Eastern man, &amp;ldquo;What affordability crisis? He&amp;rsquo;s the most affordable president ever.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump is bound by a rope and being pulled to the hangman&amp;rsquo;s noose by a mob of Trump 2020 supporters. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;On second thought &amp;mdash; I urge Republicans to release the Epstein files.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Two women sit at a round table in a cafe drinking wine. A bar is in the background. One wears a beret and glasses. The other looks thoughtful. The woman with the beret says, &amp;ldquo;A nickel for your thoughts?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man and a woman sit on a couch with popcorn and beer watching a big-screen TV. A smiling blonde woman is on the screen. The man says, &amp;ldquo;Marjorie Taylor-Greene is starting to make sense! Is it real or A.I.?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bob Englehart / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This Clay Jones cartoon depicts the outside of the White House with a massive buzzsaw bearing down on it. A voice from inside says, &amp;ldquo;What did you say about Marjorie Taylor Greene?&amp;rdquo; This is the first cartoon drawn by Clay Jones since he suffered a stroke. You can read more about him and his recovery in his newsletter at https://claytoonz.substack.com/p/surprise

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

A large truck decorated with patriotic bunting and stars is filled with elephants in this cartoon. The words &amp;ldquo;Release the Files&amp;rdquo; are written on the side and the elephants are playing instruments and beating a drum labeled &amp;ldquo;Marjorie is right.&amp;rdquo; A MAGA hat flies behind the truck. Donald Trump runs after the truck carrying a tuba, trying to join the band.

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This image is a takeoff on the Poltergeist film advertisement with the little girl in front of a television. This version has the title &amp;ldquo;Poltergepstein&amp;rdquo; across the top of the image. Instead of a little girl, an elephant in pajamas stares at a screen with the words &amp;ldquo;Epstein Files&amp;rdquo; and says &amp;ldquo;They&amp;rsquo;re back&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This political cartoon is titled, &amp;ldquo;Constitutional Rights, On Ice.&amp;rdquo; It is set outside a door labeled &quot;America&quot; where a creepy-looking man in a dark trenchcoat labeled &amp;ldquo;Trump Surveillance&amp;rdquo; looks through a keyhole. The home has a security sign that reads, &amp;ldquo;Protected by U.S. Bill of Rights.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a two-panel cartoon. The left side is titled Epstein Island and depicts a tropical island with a mansion, palm trees, and a yacht next to a dock. The right side is titled Trump Island. It depicts Donald Trump standing on top of a rock in the sea named &amp;ldquo;e-mails.&amp;rdquo; Only the top of the rock is visible. A bright sun burns behind him.

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled The Old Man and the Sea and the Missible Targeting Him as a Narco-Terrorist. It depicts an old man in a boat who has just hooked a marlin that jumps out of the water. The man turns and looks at a missile about to strike him.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This image is set in a graveyard. A gravestone reads &amp;ldquo;Jeffrey Epstein Quickstand. A long, red necktie like one Donald Trump might wear is slowly sinking into the quicksand.

(Image credit: Bob Englehart / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This two panel cartoon shows a crane dismantling the White House on the left side. That part of the image is labeled &amp;ldquo;East Wing Demolition&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; The right side of the cartoon is labeled &amp;ldquo;West Wing Demolition&amp;rdquo; and a bomb with the words Epstein Files written on the side has crashed into the White House, leaving behind rubble and destruction.

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

An older man with a beard sits in a giant pile of cash that is labeled $40 billion from U.S. The man holds a wad of bills in his hand. He says, &amp;ldquo;I don&amp;rsquo;t usually celebrate Thanksgiving&amp;hellip; But this year I will because I&amp;rsquo;m a farmer from Argentina.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Donald Trump stands under a tree that is labeled The Branches of Government. Trump points at a branch and says, &amp;ldquo;That one&amp;rsquo;s for hanging political enemies for sedition.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Two male scientists in a laboratory are dressed in lab coats. One says, &amp;ldquo;We couldn&amp;rsquo;t establish a link between vaccines and autism but we found a definitive link between RFK Jr. and delusion.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

James Comey stands on the life side of this image. The words Comey are above his head with an arrow pointing to him. To the right, Lindsey Halligan is dressed as a clown with the words Comedy above her head. She blows a horn in her hand, shoots water from a flower, and holds a piece of paper labeled Indictment Fiasco.

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A diverse group of people sit around the Thanksgiving table. A man is about to carve the turkey. An elderly woman brings mashed potatoes to the table and says, &amp;ldquo;This year, I don&amp;rsquo;t want any fights about divisive politics! Instead, let&amp;rsquo;s just all talk about releasing the Epstein files.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

Political Cartoon

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸