Political cartoons for November 15

An angry crowd boos a turkey on the stage at a town hall meeting in this political cartoon. The turkey says, &amp;ldquo;Hey, I&amp;rsquo;m just filling in here tonight because your congressman didn&amp;rsquo;t want to stick his neck out &amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Jeffrey Epstein is a giant balloon in the Macy&amp;rsquo;s Thanksgiving parade in this cartoon. A group of nine people hold the ropes attached to the balloon and one says, &amp;ldquo;This will be the only balloon in the parade going forward!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This carton is set in a call center where a line of people answer phone calls at a desk. The name of the company is written on the wall: &amp;ldquo;Lip Service Inc.&amp;rdquo; A man answers a call and says, &amp;ldquo;Thank you for calling, how may I say I&amp;rsquo;m going to help you?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

