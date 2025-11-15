Political cartoons for November 15
Saturday's political cartoons include cowardly congressmen, a Macy's parade monster, and more
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
Massacre in the favela: Rio’s police take on the gangs
In the Spotlight The ‘defence operation’ killed 132 suspected gang members, but could spark ‘more hatred and revenge’
-
The John Lewis ad: touching, or just weird?
Talking Point This year’s festive offering is full of 1990s nostalgia – but are hedonistic raves really the spirit of Christmas?
-
Sudoku hard: November 15, 2025
The daily hard sudoku puzzle from The Week
-
5 capitulating cartoons about the Democrat's shutdown surrender
Cartoons Artists take on Democrat's folding, flag-waving, and more
-
Political cartoons for November 14
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include 50-year mortgages, the Arc de Trump, and a billionaire's wish list
-
Political cartoons for November 13
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include a flurry of Epstein files, grocery prices, and an end to the shutdown
-
Political cartoons for November 12
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include a Democratic top dog, tariffs or taxes, and anti-woke politics
-
Political cartoons for November 4
Cartoons Tuesday’s political cartoons include Prince Andrew, the collapse of democracy, and more
-
Political cartoons for November 3
Cartoons Monday’s political cartoons include GOP gifts for billionaires, AI taking jobs from Americans, a ghost of Trump's past, and more
-
5 drawn-out cartoons about the ongoing government shutdown
Cartoon Artists take on government employee cosplay, which side blinks first, and more
-
5 snappily written cartoons about vanishing food stamp benefits
Cartoons Artists take on SNAP recipients, Halloween generosity, and more