Political cartoons for December 1

Monday’s political cartoons include Trump's energy, the debt trap, and more

Donald Trump looks at chart on an easel label &amp;ldquo;Energy&amp;rdquo; with an arrow moving directly downward. He says, &amp;ldquo;Drill, baby drill! Oil and gas prices have never been so low!&amp;rdquo; An aide responds, &amp;ldquo;Sir, this chart is about your energy&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a family of a father, mother, and small boy. The mother is holding the boy&amp;rsquo;s hand as they look warily at a threatening machine. The machine has large, sharp teeth-like edges like an animal trap. The words &amp;ldquo;Disastercard&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;VISE&amp;rdquo; where &amp;ldquo;VISE&amp;rdquo; looks like the VISA logo are on the side. A sign inside the machine reads, &amp;ldquo;Spend! Why not? Spend now! E-Z terms! Sign here.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place in a classroom during career day. A little boy raises his hand and says, &amp;ldquo;I want to be a fired college coach who makes millions in my buyout!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Two ice agents smile at each other on the left side of this image. The right side of the cartoon shows a police vehicle filled with dozens of dark-skinned children looking through the bars. One ICE agent says, &amp;ldquo;I love shopping on black and brown Friday&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

Santa is on top of a snow-covered roof. His bag is enormous and the words &amp;ldquo;GLP-1 Drug Coverage&amp;rdquo; are written on the site. Santa looks warily at a skinny chimney with the words &amp;ldquo;State Medicaid Budgets&amp;rdquo; rising out of it on smoke.

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a five panel cartoon with a woman speaking to a man in the top four panels. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;You know how freaking rich these guys are? A million seconds is about 12 days&amp;hellip;a billion seconds is 37 years! When will we ever start taxing them?&amp;rdquo; In the bottom panel the woman and man turn around to look at a stereotypical rich guy in a tuxedo and top hat with a moustache. The rich man carries bags of cash and says, &amp;ldquo;How long is a trillion seconds?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A female reporter is about to ask Donald Trump a question at a press conference. She says, &amp;ldquo;Mr President, I have a question and a follow-up, so you may want to have two deeply personal, irrelevant and degrading insults at the ready&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Kelley / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;MAGA EDEN.&amp;rdquo; Two white rabbits are in a verdant, lush forest watching Marjorie Taylor Greene leaving with a suitcase. She&amp;rsquo;s headed into the desert where clouds are gathering and there is lightning in the mountains. One rabbit says, &amp;ldquo;She was banished by the snake for disobedience.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Breen / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Couples Therapy.&amp;rdquo; A female counselor has a notepad and looks at two chairs. A spine is in the chair on the left. A spineless man in a suit labeled &amp;ldquo;GOP&amp;rdquo; flops limply on the chair at right. The counselor says, &amp;ldquo;With Trump&amp;rsquo;s incompetence, corruption, mental decline and Epstein ties, you should end the separation&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon takes place on the ocean. The Mayflower sailing ship floats by with its sails at full mast. A much smaller boat labeled &amp;ldquo;Border Patrol&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;ICE&amp;rdquo; motors near the Mayflower and a voice from the small boat says, &amp;ldquo;Attention! You are in violation of 8 U.S. Code Section 1325&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

