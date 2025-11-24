Political cartoons for November 24

Two male scientists in a laboratory are dressed in lab coats. One says, &amp;ldquo;We couldn&amp;rsquo;t establish a link between vaccines and autism but we found a definitive link between RFK Jr. and delusion.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A diverse group of people sit around the Thanksgiving table. A man is about to carve the turkey. An elderly woman brings mashed potatoes to the table and says, &amp;ldquo;This year, I don&amp;rsquo;t want any fights about divisive politics! Instead, let&amp;rsquo;s just all talk about releasing the Epstein files.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

James Comey stands on the life side of this image. The words Comey are above his head with an arrow pointing to him. To the right, Lindsey Halligan is dressed as a clown with the words Comedy above her head. She blows a horn in her hand, shoots water from a flower, and holds a piece of paper labeled Indictment Fiasco.

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man and a woman walk down a sidewalk. They pass shops filled with an overwhelming about of signs promoting Black Friday deals. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;TGIF!&amp;rdquo; The man responds, &amp;ldquo;Thank god it&amp;rsquo;s Friday?&amp;rdquo; The woman answers, &amp;ldquo;No&amp;hellip;Thanksgiving is fleeting!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

A caricature of Donald Trump is drawn in a comic style. He has a curly tail and little hands that look like hooves. He speaks to a female member of the press and says, &amp;ldquo;Quiet, piggy. I do not have tiny hooves&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

A man in a suit stands next to a giant map of Texas on an easel. He&amp;rsquo;s speaking to a judge, who is not seen. The map is a redistricting map and the state of Texas is divided into sections, each labeled RACE. The man says, &amp;ldquo;As you can see, race was never a consideration, your honor.&amp;rdquo; A gavel, as if thrown, flies from where the judge would be seated.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump stands under a tree that is labeled The Branches of Government. Trump points at a branch and says, &amp;ldquo;That one&amp;rsquo;s for hanging political enemies for sedition.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

An older man with a beard sits in a giant pile of cash that is labeled $40 billion from U.S. The man holds a wad of bills in his hand. He says, &amp;ldquo;I don&amp;rsquo;t usually celebrate Thanksgiving&amp;hellip; But this year I will because I&amp;rsquo;m a farmer from Argentina.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This two panel cartoon shows a crane dismantling the White House on the left side. That part of the image is labeled &amp;ldquo;East Wing Demolition&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; The right side of the cartoon is labeled &amp;ldquo;West Wing Demolition&amp;rdquo; and a bomb with the words Epstein Files written on the side has crashed into the White House, leaving behind rubble and destruction.

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled The Trump &amp;ldquo;Piece&amp;rdquo; Plan. Caricatures of Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy stand on a map of Ukraine. Some parts of the map have been labeled Russia. Putin looks pleased. Zelenskly looks angry. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Putin wants that piece, and that piece, and that piece, and&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

