This cartoon takes place outside a house on Halloween. An elderly woman greets a group of children trick-or-treating and says, &amp;ldquo;OK, who needs SNAP benefits?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Shutdown Day 30: Take your child to work day because working without pay meant firing the babysitter.&amp;rdquo; It depicts an air traffic control tower where three adults work to land planes while their kids stand nearby.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon takes place in a doctor&amp;rsquo;s office. The doctor hands a bottle of pills to a patient in his underwear and says, &amp;ldquo;This drug from big pharma is for people covered by big insurance.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Graham Platner finally reveals his shameful tattoo.&amp;rdquo; It depicts Platner on the waterfront with a boat in the background. He looks very worried as he has unbuttoned his shirt to show a tattoo that is a valentine&amp;rsquo;s heart with an arrow through it that reads &amp;ldquo;Susan Collins&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts drones flying around the front porch of a house on Halloween. The drones say &amp;ldquo;trick or treat!&amp;rdquo; and the woman and man on the front porch put candy into a drone&amp;rsquo;s bag. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;I don&amp;rsquo;t know whether to be annoyed by their laziness or amazed at their ingenuity.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This is a four-panel political cartoon. It depicts a professional fisherman catching a fish, then that fish being sold to a woman at a store, and then that woman eating the fish. The final frame shows the bones of the eaten fish with the letters &amp;ldquo;PFAS&amp;rdquo; to depict forever chemicals contained within the fish.

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Texas Chainsaw Massacre.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump resembles Jason from &amp;ldquo;Halloween&amp;rdquo; and holds a chainsaw. He is about to attack a cattle rancher who wears a Lone Star belt buckle. Argentinian President Javier Milei stands behind Trump smiling and giving him a thumb&amp;rsquo;s up.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon depicts Speaker of the House Mike Johnson in a pumpkin patch near a sign that reads, &amp;ldquo;Welcome Great Trumpkin.&amp;rdquo; A young elephant is at left and at right is Senate Majority Leader John Thune. Johnson says, &amp;ldquo;When the &amp;lsquo;Great Trumpkin&amp;rsquo; rises up and arrests all the Democrats, the government shutdown will be over! And there will be more tax cuts for all the good little Republicans in Congress to vote for!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon takes place at a cocktail party for world leaders under a banner that reads &quot;Welcome APEC 2025 Leaders.&amp;rdquo; Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and China&amp;rsquo;s Xi Jinping watch as a buzzy Donald Trump walks into the party next to a glum-looking Marco Rubio. Carney says to XI, &amp;ldquo;XI, I feel like we&amp;rsquo;re at a party and my ex just walked in. There might be fireworks.&amp;rdquo; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Well, well, what do we have here?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Graeme MacKay / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;When you&amp;rsquo;re just barely hanging on&amp;hellip; and then&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; It depicts a woman and a man hanging onto a high tree branch that has just snapped, indicated by the word &amp;ldquo;SNAP&amp;rdquo; The woman carries a baby in a baby bjorn and the man wears a T-shirt that reads &amp;ldquo;Snap recipients.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

