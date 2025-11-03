Political cartoons for November 3

Monday’s political cartoons include GOP gifts for billionaires, AI taking jobs from Americans, a ghost of Trump's past, and more

This cartoon takes place in a soup kitchen where an elephant spoons food from an overflowing pot into a bowl held by a stereotypical rich guy in a top hat and tuxedo.The elephant is labeled &amp;ldquo;The party withholding food for the poor.&amp;rdquo; The rich man says, &amp;ldquo;Please, sir, may I have some more?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

The dominant image in this political cartoon is large sign with the letters &amp;ldquo;AI.&amp;rdquo; A man in a suit stands next to it, hat in hand, begging for money. His sign is next to the larger sign and reads, &amp;ldquo;N&amp;rsquo;T got a job&amp;rdquo; to spell out &amp;ldquo;Ain&amp;rsquo;t got a job.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dick Wright / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts a surprised woman holding the hand of her young child, who carries a teddy-bear. The woman carries a grocery bag labeled &amp;ldquo;USDA&amp;rdquo; that has burst open with a loud &amp;ldquo;SNAP&amp;rdquo; as all of the food spills out the bottom.

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come&amp;rdquo; and is set in Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s bedroom. Trump is pictured as a Scrooge-like character hiding under his covers from the ghost of Jeffrey Epstein, who flies toward Trump with a smirk on his face pointing a finger and carrying a stack of files. A portrait of Putin hangs above a fireplace.

(Image credit: Malcolm McGookin / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts two men in suits walking down the steps from Air Force One. One man says, &amp;ldquo;We somehow managed to make China look like a more reliable trading partner than us.&amp;rdquo; The other man responds, &amp;ldquo;On the bright side, China did promise not to run any Ronald Reagan free trade ads.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Check a Box: We need to&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; Below those words are a picture on the left of a man with an apron and a mop labeled &amp;ldquo;Working Poor.&amp;rdquo; The box above him reads, &amp;ldquo;Raise the Minimum Wage.&amp;rdquo; The image at right is a stereotypical rich man in a tophat and tuxedo with the words &amp;ldquo;Billionaires&amp;rdquo; on his hat and a bag of money in his hand. The box above him reads, &amp;ldquo;Lower the maximum wage.&amp;rdquo; The box at the bottom of the cartoon is labeled, &amp;ldquo;All of the Above.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is titled, &amp;ldquo;Constitutional Rights, On Ice.&amp;rdquo; It is set outside a door labeled &quot;America&quot; where a creepy-looking man in a dark trench coat labeled &amp;ldquo;Trump Surveillance&amp;rdquo; looks through a keyhole. The home has a security sign that reads, &amp;ldquo;Protected by U.S. Bill of Rights.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump stands behind a podium and rants in this political cartoon, &amp;ldquo;Wild mobs and looters were attacking our cities! I&amp;rsquo;ve sent in the military to arrest them all!&amp;rdquo; Karoline Leavitt leans in and says to him, &amp;ldquo;Sir, those were trick-or-treaters.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place at the counter in a McDonald&amp;rsquo;s. An angry-looking man hands a bag of food to a customer. The custer says, &amp;ldquo;Prince Andrew?&amp;rdquo; The man responds, &amp;ldquo;Call me Andy!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bob Englehart / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man sits in a chair reading a book in this cartoon. A dead rat is at his feet and the man&amp;rsquo;s cat walks away. The man says to his cat, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m not on SNAP, but thanks just the same!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Gary McCoy / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

