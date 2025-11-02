5 drawn-out cartoons about the ongoing government shutdown
Artists take on government employee cosplay, which side blinks first, and more
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
Political cartoons for November 1
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include insurance premiums, early voting in NYC, and more
-
Salted caramel and chocolate tart recipe
The Week Recommends Delicious dessert can be made with any biscuits you fancy
-
Meet Ireland’s new socialist president
In the Spotlight Landslide victory of former barrister and ‘outsider’ Catherine Connolly could ‘mark a turning point’ in anti-establishment politics
-
5 snappily written cartoons about vanishing food stamp benefits
Cartoons Artists take on SNAP recipients, Halloween generosity, and more
-
Political cartoons for October 30
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include missing SNAP benefits, working without pay, and Graham Platner's terrible tattoo
-
Political cartoons for October 19
Cartoons Sunday's editorial cartoons include Pete Hegseth and the press, an absence of government, and George Washington crossing the Delaware
-
5 dramatically dysfunctional cartoons about the government shutdown
Cartoons Artists take on life without government, foam finger pointing, and more
-
October 3 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include changing interest rates, fossil fuel profits, and Bad Bunny singing in Spanish
-
October 1 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include Pete Hegseth's warrior ethos, taxes in a shutdown, and the battle of Portland