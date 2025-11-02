5 drawn-out cartoons about the ongoing government shutdown

Artists take on government employee cosplay, which side blinks first, and more

This cartoon is set outside the House of Representatives building where a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;Government Shutdown&amp;rdquo; is nearby on a stanchion. A group of four trick-or-treaters is checking out their candy haul. Three have lots of candy and are dressed as a Minion, a witch, and a ghost with a MAGA hat. The fourth is in a raincoat, tie, and carries a briefcase. He has no candy and the Minion says, &amp;ldquo;Maybe your federal government employee costume was a mistake?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;playing chicken.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a car with a license plate labeled &amp;ldquo;DEMS&amp;rdquo; about to crash into a cliff labeled &amp;ldquo;Government shutdown.&amp;rdquo; The driver says, &amp;ldquo;Don&amp;rsquo;t worry, they&amp;rsquo;ll blink first.&amp;rdquo; The passenger says, &amp;ldquo;That&amp;rsquo;s a wall.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is set outside in a ruined, dystopian landscape next to a ruined federal government building. Two men speak and one says to the other, &amp;ldquo;You know, I can&amp;rsquo;t remember who won the shutdown battle either&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Shutdown Day 30: Take your child to work day because working without pay meant firing the babysitter.&amp;rdquo; It depicts an air traffic control tower where three adults work to land planes while their kids stand nearby.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This editorial cartoon takes place on Halloween outside a house with &amp;ldquo;Government&amp;rdquo; written on the mailbox. Four kids in costumes glumly look in their bag, which is labeled &amp;ldquo;Government Workers.&amp;rdquo; One says, &amp;ldquo;I got a rock.&amp;rdquo; The witch responds, &amp;ldquo;Same&amp;rdquo; and a ghost says &amp;ldquo;Me too.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

