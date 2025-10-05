5 dramatically dysfunctional cartoons about the government shutdown

Artists take on life without government, foam finger pointing, and more

This cartoon depicts an older man and woman in their home. The man reads a newspaper while the woman, with a dog on her lap, looks at a table. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;Sigh, they&amp;rsquo;re threatening yet another government shutdown!&amp;rdquo; The man says, &amp;ldquo;Why don&amp;rsquo;t they just go ahead and do it! I say we try things without a government for a while!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Special Delivery.&amp;rdquo; It takes place outside the U.S. Capitol building and shows two dump trucks labeled &amp;ldquo;Blame Republicans&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Blame Democrats&amp;rdquo; each dumping out foam fingers to point at each other. There is a sign on the steps that reads, &amp;ldquo;Government Shut Down.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

In this cartoon, an elephant speaks to a donkey inside the U.S. Capitol building. The donkey has his arms crossed and the elephant says, &amp;ldquo;Sure, we could easily change the rules to do it ourselves, but we really, really need you to be complicit.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts an elephant and a donkey with their backs to each other with fingers raised, as if they are about to duel. Uncle Sam stands next to them with a paper that reads, &amp;ldquo;Gov&amp;rsquo;t shut-down&amp;rdquo; and says, &amp;ldquo;I think you both know the drill. Ten Paces, turn, and commence pointing fingers.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Kelley / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Uncle Sam drives a crane in this editorial cartoon. He&amp;rsquo;s outside the U.S. Capitol building and is near a large road sign that says, &amp;ldquo;Shutdown Blame Game.&amp;rdquo; Uncle Sam&amp;rsquo;s crane is moving a new piece of the sign that reads &amp;ldquo;UP&amp;rdquo; so the larger sign becomes &amp;ldquo;Shut Up.&amp;rdquo; He says, &amp;ldquo;Can you blame me?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

