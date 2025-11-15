5 capitulating cartoons about the Democrat's shutdown surrender

Artists take on Democrat's folding, flag-waving, and more

A man and a woman stand outside a laundromat in this editorial cartoon. They look through the window at caricatures of the seven democratic and one independent senator who voted to end the shutdown. The senators are folding laundry. The woman looking says, &amp;ldquo;(Sigh) Democrats folding.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

The main character of this cartoon is Sen. John Fetterman, who stands tall with a white flag. He&amp;rsquo;s surrounded by the other senators who voted with him to reopen the government. Chuck Schumer stands nearby and says, &amp;ldquo;You can always count on Democrats to rally around the flag.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is a recreation of the classic Peanuts cartoon of Lucy holding the football for Charlie Brown to kick. In this version, Lucy is labeled &amp;ldquo;GOP&amp;rdquo; and the football &amp;ldquo;Health care subsidies.&amp;rdquo; Charlie Brown is labeled &amp;ldquo;Dems.&amp;rdquo; Lucy says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;ll guarantee I&amp;rsquo;ll give you a vote!&amp;rdquo; Charlie Brown runs to kick the football thinking to himself, &amp;ldquo;OK, this has never failed me before&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a happy man in a suit labeled &amp;ldquo;Congress.&amp;rdquo; He holds a newspaper with a headline that reads, &amp;ldquo;Government shutdown ending?&amp;rdquo; He looks at a woman, holds up his hand, and says, &amp;ldquo;High five!&amp;rdquo; The woman responds, &amp;ldquo;Sorry, after 40 days of chaos and anxiety, the most I can offer you is one finger.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Kelley / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is two panels with the same donkey in each. In the first he is dressed in shorts and boxing gloves like a prizefighter. He says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m spoiling for a fight and I&amp;rsquo;m taking off the gloves.&amp;rdquo; In the second panel, he&amp;rsquo;s removed the gloves and is punching himself in the head.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

