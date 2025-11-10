Political cartoons for November 10

A man sits at a desk and books a vacation in this cartoon. He turns to speak to his wife, who holds a cup of coffee and looks grumpy. The man says, &amp;ldquo;I booked our holiday vacation for six days/seven nights at the resort and three days on the TSA line.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Gerrymandering&amp;rdquo; and is a takeoff on the M.C. Escher lithograph named &amp;ldquo;Drawing Hands&amp;rdquo; where two hands draw each other. In this version, a Republican and Democratic hand are erasing each other rather than drawing each other.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is drawn like a movie poster. It depicts a lamb holding a large automatic weapon labeled &amp;ldquo;Filibuster.&amp;rdquo; The lamb has a headband on like Rambo. The title above reads, &amp;ldquo;If majority rule is two wolves and a sheep voting on what to have for lunch, then the filibuster is LAMBO.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This editorial cartoon depicts Donald Trump on his knees pointing at a blueprint diagram of his new ballroom. He&amp;rsquo;s showing the ballroom to a homeless person stuck underneath a shopping cart filled with odds and ends labelled &amp;ldquo;Cost of living.&amp;rdquo; A newspaper nearby has a headline of &quot;Democrats win big.&quot; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Here&amp;rsquo;s the $300 million ballroom I&amp;rsquo;m building.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a man and a woman flying with Snoopy on top of his doghouse. Snoopy wears his World War I flying ace goggles. The couple&amp;rsquo;s suitcases are attached to the doghouse by a rope. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;This is the only form of air travel not affected by the government shutdown.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Gary McCoy / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is a play on the recent event at the White House where a man fainted and Donald Trump was photographed at his desk in the Oval Office standing by while others helped. In this version, it&amp;rsquo;s Uncle Sam who has fallen and needs help. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;I know nothing about that&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This is a wordless political cartoon, It depicts a large, overweight, and wealthy-looking man smoking a cigar and holding a small dollar bill. The smoke from the cigar rises like pollution. The large man is being carried atop a much larger dollar bill that is on the back of a working-class man, who is struggling to avoid being crushed by the weight.

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Cruella speak to each other in this cartoon. Greene wears a sleeveless muscle shirt. Cruella has a cigarette in a long cigarette holder and a little dog in a purse. She says to Greene, &amp;ldquo;While you&amp;rsquo;re pretending to be a rational republican, I&amp;rsquo;ll join PETA!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This political cartoon takes place at a New York City airport where a stereotypical rich guy in top hat, mustache, and tuxedo carries two bags of cash and looks at the video board that lists all the flight departures. All of them are cancelled. The man says, &amp;ldquo;I guess I won&amp;rsquo;t be leaving after all.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is set outside the White House. The building is drawn very lightly, as if it is not quite there and is fading away. A voice from inside says, &amp;ldquo;See, I promised the most transparent administration, ever.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bruce Plante / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

