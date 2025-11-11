Political cartoons for November 11

Tuesday's political cartoons include GOP promises, a pardoned turkey, and stumping for Cop30

This cartoon is a classic recreation of Lucy holding the football for Charlie Brown in Peanuts. In this version, Lucy is labeled &amp;ldquo;GOP&amp;rdquo; and the football &amp;ldquo;Health care subsidies.&amp;rdquo; Charlie Brown is labeled &amp;ldquo;Dems.&amp;rdquo; Lucy says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;ll guarantee I&amp;rsquo;ll give you a vote!&amp;rdquo; Charlie Brown runs to kick the football thinking to himself, &amp;ldquo;OK, this has never failed me before&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is titled Pardoning the Turkey. A caricature of Donald Trump waves his hand at a turkey, who has the body of a bird and the head of Rudy Giuliani.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is set outside during a meeting at the Cop30 United Nations Climate Conference in Brazil, which is written on a large sign. The meeting location is in a former forest, where all the trees have been cut down and the participants in the meeting glumly sit on stumps.

(Image credit: Marian Kamensky / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a happy man in a suit labeled &amp;ldquo;Congress.&amp;rdquo; He holds a newspaper with a headline that reads, &amp;ldquo;Government shutdown ending?&amp;rdquo; He looks at a woman, holds up his hand, and says, &amp;ldquo;High five!&amp;rdquo; The woman responds, &amp;ldquo;Sorry, after 40 days of chaos and anxiety, the most I can offer you is one finger.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Kelley / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts a park ranger pointing to a cross section of an enormous, old tree as he explains it to a group of tourists. He says, &amp;ldquo;Notable moments in history are marked on this tree&amp;rsquo;s rings &amp;mdash; the singing of the Declaration of Independence, the first printing of the Gutenberg Bible, and even Nancy Pelosi&amp;rsquo;s first day in office.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts the silhouettes of two men together and two women holding hands looking up at a dark cloud labeled &amp;ldquo;2025 politics.&amp;rdquo; A rainbow has formed. One woman holds a newspaper that reads &amp;ldquo;Supreme Court: Same-sex marriage stands&amp;rdquo; while the other woman says, &amp;ldquo;Finally, a bright spot in a cloudy sky!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Walt Handelsman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a six-panel cartoon featuring a caricature of Donald Trump as a farmer and his eight chickens, which are labeled with the names of the senators who voted to end the shutdown: Sen. Kaine, Sen. Rosen, Sen. Masto, Sen. Fetterman, Sen. King, Sen. Hassan, Sen. Shaheen, and Sen. Durbin. Trump sings &amp;ldquo;Old King Donald Had a Farm, EE, I, EE, I O. And on his farm he had some chickens. With a cluck-cluck here, and a cluck-cluck there, here a cluck, there a cluck, everywhere a cluck cluck.&amp;rdquo; In the second to last frame the chickens say, &amp;ldquo;We voted with MAGA&amp;hellip;To hurt America!&amp;rdquo; In the last frame, Trump sings, &amp;ldquo;Old king Donald got a win, EE, I EE, I, O-Fugk!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chris Britt / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts a stereotypical rich guy in top hat, tuxedo, monocle, and mustache. He&amp;rsquo;s walking on the heads of ordinary-looking people as he carries a giant bag of money labeled &amp;ldquo;$ Massive tax cuts for the rich.&amp;rdquo; The sound he makes as he steps on people&amp;rsquo;s heads is, &amp;ldquo;Trump! Trump! Tump! Trump!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

An older man sits at a desk in front of a computer as his wife stands ready nearby with a defibrillator. The man has his hand on the computer mouse and is about to click on a box that reads &amp;ldquo;Affordable Care Act: Click to see your premium increase.&amp;rdquo; The man says &amp;ldquo;Ready?&amp;rdquo; His wife holds the defibrillator pads and responds, &amp;ldquo;Ready.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a two-panel cartoon. On the left, a donkey pats a man labeled &amp;ldquo;USA&amp;rdquo; on the back and says, &amp;ldquo;Don&amp;rsquo;t worry! We got your back!&amp;rdquo; In the right frame, the man turns to reveal that he&amp;rsquo;s been stabbed in the back. Sen. Chuck Schumer appears and says, &amp;ldquo;Ooo! That&amp;rsquo;s gonna cost you now that you lost your health care benefits.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

