5 true blue cartoons about the 2025 elections

Artists take on election results blame game, a message for the billionaires, and more

By
published

Donald Trump is the main character in this political cartoon. He&amp;rsquo;s dressed as a train engineer and stands in front of a literal train wreck labeled &amp;ldquo;Election Results.&amp;rdquo; He says, &amp;ldquo;A preliminary investigation, conducted by me, has determined that this train wreck is someone else&amp;rsquo;s fault.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;A message to the billionaire class&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; It depicts the Statue of Liberty&amp;rsquo;s head at the lower right corner. Her hand is raised to resemble a hand giving the middle finger. The raised finger is Zohran Mamdani holding a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;Blue Wave.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts three battered and bruised elephants on a beach, as if they&amp;rsquo;ve been shipwrecked. A paper floats nearby with the words, &amp;ldquo;2025 vote&amp;rdquo; One elephant looks through a spyglass at the rolling ocean as another says, &amp;ldquo;Do you see a RED wave anywhere out there?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Haunting of White House.&amp;rdquo; It depicts Donald Trump in bed as a ghostly donkey labeled &amp;ldquo;Mid-terms&amp;rdquo; looms over him. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Beat it, loser!! Halloween is over! So very over. Everybody says so&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is set at Mar-A-Lago where a sign out front advertises a Great Gatsby Party. A massive blue wave is on the left side of the image about to crash into the main building at Mar-A-Lago. A voice comes from a Donald Trump-like silhouette in the window which says, &amp;ldquo;Stop worrying! It&amp;rsquo;s not like I&amp;rsquo;m on the ballot!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸