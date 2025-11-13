Political cartoons for November 13

Thursday's political cartoons include a flurry of Epstein files, grocery prices, and an end to the shutdown

By
published

This cartoon is dominated by the image of a giant horn of plenty labeled &amp;ldquo;The Epstein Files.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump is being sucked into it amidst thousands of presumably incriminating documents and papers.

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon depicts a massive, smoking steam train that has crashed. The engine is labeled &amp;ldquo;U.S. economy&amp;rdquo; and the cars are &amp;ldquo;Government.&amp;rdquo; The man driving the train says, &amp;ldquo;The shutdown is over, everyone. Back to work.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

In this cartoon, a man with a backpack is in the mountains looking for enlightenment. He stops to speak to a bearded man who wears a robe and sits cross-legged on a pedestal. The man in the robe says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m not a guru. I&amp;rsquo;m an immigrant fleeing ICE raids.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

In this cartoon, Chuck Schumer rides an angry-looking donkey labeled &amp;ldquo;Senate Democrats.&amp;rdquo; The U.S. Capital is crumbling in the background with a white flag over it labeled &amp;ldquo;D.&amp;rdquo; Schumer says &amp;ldquo;Onward!&amp;rdquo; and points at a sign that reads, &amp;ldquo;Promise to hold a vote on restoring health insurance premium subsidies sometime in December.&amp;rdquo; An arrow on the sign points to the right and is labeled &amp;ldquo;Republicans.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Two turkeys read the Wisconsin State Journal newspaper in this editorial cartoon. The headline on the paper reads, &amp;ldquo;Trump pardons fake electors.&amp;rdquo; One turkey says, &amp;ldquo;Looks like we should have tried to help Donald Trump overturn the results of the 2020 election.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Phil Hands / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is called &amp;ldquo;Permanent White House Addition.&amp;rdquo; It depicts the outside of the White House, which is dwarfed by a giant box next to it labeled &amp;ldquo;Epstein Files.&amp;rdquo; The box is filled with papers labeled &amp;ldquo;Trump.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump stands atop the White House with a crown next to an American flag that burns, upside down. Trump looks at the giant box and says, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s supposed to be a ballroom!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chris Britt / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A man in a MAGA shirt is paying for his groceries in this political cartoon. The woman ringing him up at the register puts cans into a bag. The man holds a receipt and says, &amp;ldquo;No, no&amp;hellip; I don&amp;rsquo;t think you understand. The president said groceries were cheap now.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A man and a woman stand outside a laundromat in this editorial cartoon. They look through the window at caricatures of the seven democratic and one independent senator who voted to end the shutdown. The senators are folding laundry. The woman looking says, &amp;ldquo;(Sigh) Democrats folding.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Uncle Sam puts together a jigsaw puzzle in this cartoon. He turns and looks surprised and wide-eyed as the puzzle is nearly finished. Despite the missing pieces, it spells out &amp;ldquo;Trump Knew About Epstein.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Trump Pardons the Thanksgiving Turkey.&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump stands next to a turkey and says, &amp;ldquo;OK, are you ready? I don&amp;rsquo;t know who he is!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸