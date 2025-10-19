Political cartoons for October 19

Sunday's editorial cartoons include Pete Hegseth and the press, an absence of government, and more

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Press&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; It depicts an angry Pete Hegseth with a hot iron labeled Print and Broadcast. He&amp;rsquo;s &amp;ldquo;pressing&amp;rdquo; a distressed journalist on an ironing board.

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a man and woman driving into Washington DC. The billboard next to their car reads, &amp;ldquo;Next 25 miles: Experimental &amp;lsquo;No Government&amp;rsquo; Zone.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is a version of the famous painting of George Washington heroically crossing the Delaware in a boat with an American flag and a group of proud-looking patriots. A voice comes from where the boat is headed and says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m getting tired of these No Kings rallies.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

