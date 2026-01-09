NASA discovered 26 microbes in their cleanrooms

Bacteria can be found even in the harshest of conditions. That includes cleanrooms where spacecrafts are assembled. These places are designed to minimize dust and microorganisms in order to avoid contamination, but several bacteria, called extremophiles, were found in NASA’s cleanrooms. They seem to have genetic components that allow them to survive in harsh environments.

The room where it happens

NASA’s cleanrooms have “stringent controls such as regulated airflow, temperature management and rigorous cleaning,” said a study published in the journal Microbiome . Despite this, “resilient microorganisms can persist in these environments, posing potential risks for space missions.” Twenty-six of such persistent microbes were found at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, where NASA assembled its Phoenix Mars Lander.

These 26 were previously unknown bacteria that “resist cleaning chemicals and cling to sterile surfaces by producing sticky films,” said an article in Nature . Many also have “genes that protect their DNA from radiation damage, while some have genes that help control cell repair under oxidative stress.” One of the bacteria, Tersicoccus phoenicis, is capable of playing dead to survive starvation and other stressors. While dormant, it “can’t be detected by the usual method of swabbing surfaces and checking which bacteria grow in culture from the swabs,” said Scientific American . That means it “could theoretically sneak aboard spacecraft that are supposed to be free of Earth contaminants.”

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Contrary to popular belief, “cleanrooms don't contain ‘no life,’” study co-author Alexandre Rosado said to Live Science . “Our results show these new species are usually rare but can be found, which fits with long-term, low-level persistence in cleanrooms.” Many of these organisms are extremophiles, given their ability to survive and thrive in normally inhospitable environments. Now, scientists will be studying these organisms and what their effect on space travel might be.

Young, scrappy and hungry

These bacteria are a double-edged sword. The findings “not only raise important considerations for planetary protection but also open the door for biotechnological innovation,” Junia Schultz, the first author of the study, said in a statement . “Identifying these unusually hardy organisms and studying their survival strategies matters,” said Live Science. “Any microbe capable of slipping through standard cleanroom controls could also evade the planetary-protection safeguards meant to prevent Earth life from contaminating other worlds.” In the case of T. phoenicis, a fresh domain like Mars “could offer a new, nutrient-rich environment to the hibernating microbes,” said Scientific American. “Astronauts trying to survive on the red planet would need to grow food, and the sugars and nutrients involved could revive the bacteria.”

The genes in these bacteria could also “lead to new biotechnologies that benefit food preservation and medicine,” said the statement. For example, if scientists can prevent bacteria like T. phoenicis from becoming dormant, they may “become easier to eliminate with antibiotics or sterilization techniques,” said the University of Houston . In addition, the bacteria could “serve as benchmark organisms for evaluating spacecraft decontamination strategies before launch, offering a unique way to validate how thoroughly a craft is sterilized,” said Daily Galaxy .

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors