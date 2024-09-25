Bacteria is evolving to live (and infect) in space

The ISS has new micro-habitants

While the exact threat level to humans is unknown, researchers are concerned for the health of astronauts
Devika Rao, The Week US
By
Earth's bacteria are evolving to survive in space. Several strains sourced from the International Space Station (ISS) differed from the same strains on Earth, having qualities specifically adapted to Earth's orbit. While it is still unclear what kind of danger these bacteria pose, scientists are looking at ways to protect astronauts from potential superbugs.

Cosmic evolution

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

