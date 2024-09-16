The rise of the space economy

Shoot for the moon

Planets made out of money
Space provides new opportunity for economic endeavors
(Image credit: John Lund / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US
By
published

Space holds a myriad of business opportunities, and they are likely to become a bigger part of the global economy in the very near future. For the first time, the space race is not only limited to governments, as varied industries — from digital communication to space colonization — are looking to the cosmos for expansion. Of course, with a new frontier comes the risk of repeating past mistakes.

What is the space economy?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Explainer Space Space Exploration Economy
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸