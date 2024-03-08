We're in the golden age of space exploration

If it feels like you are constantly hearing about new space endeavors , there's a good reason for it. According to experts, we are currently living in a golden age of space exploration, encompassing both human and robotic travel. Due to an increase in advanced space technology and the lively competition between countries (or private parties) prompting more interest, scientific discoveries outside of our world are becoming more and more frequent. Some experts even view space as the answer to our problems here on Earth, since climate change continues to threaten lives.

Going far out

In the last decade or so, the world has cast its eyes to the skies with fresh curiosity. "We are now in a new golden age of exploration, where technologies are both opening new frontiers and providing incredible tools to more deeply study places we thought we already knew," said The Wall Street Journal .

Space exploration can now be accomplished using both humans and robots. "Robotic exploration has never had such a high profile with the public," said Chris Lee, the first Chief Scientist at the UK Space Agency, in an interview with IFLScience . "Human spaceflight, on the other hand, is much more challenging. We all know about the Apollo program over 50 years ago, but apart from the International Space Station, not a lot has happened since then." The moon, in particular, has received renewed interest from a number of countries over the past decade, with some claiming we are in a new space race .

Exciting developments in recent years include exoplanets that could hold life, fascinating images of distant planets , and new moon landing goalposts following decades of stagnation. These discoveries are likely to keep coming, as more parties invest in the advancement of our understanding of space. "Space is very expensive and we owe it as a duty of care to taxpayers [to] show the benefits that come from space exploration," said Lee. "We will be expecting commercial organizations to step up to the plate and fund key technologies. It's going to be interesting to see if this really happens."

Rocketing interest

"Competition is what will get us to the stars," said the Foundation for Economic Education (FEE). In recent years, multiple private companies — including Elon Musk's SpaceX and Orbital ATK — have thrown their hats in the ring to try and make low-cost space travel a reality. "Given renewed national interest in space travel, and burgeoning investment flows into aerospace companies," space travel and exploration will probably become more commonplace, FEE added. Going forward, additional private space companies are bound to crop up. "Since 2021, more private astronauts have flown to space than government astronauts," said the Journal. "It is still expensive and dangerous, but it is a necessary step in the ongoing effort to reduce costs and increase safety."

"One of the principal reasons we must continue is that exploring the unknown is core to the human," said ExtremeTech . The thrill of investigating a new frontier compels us to take part in even dangerous operations. "Environments like space and the deep sea are opening up for regular exploration, not just for nations hoping to plant flags but also for scientists and industry," said the Journal. The growing investment in space exploration is also prompting a Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

The 4IR is "characterized by the fusion of technologies that integrate the biological, physical and technological spheres," and it is "transforming economic, political and social systems," Brookings said. Similar to previous industrial revolutions, the 4IR could cause rippling changes to society, "fostering economic growth and structural transformation, fighting poverty and inequality, reinventing labor, skills, and production, increasing financial services and investment, modernizing agriculture and agro-industries and improving health care and human capital." On the flip side, some experts worry that involving more private parties in space exploration may lead to "dangerous joy rides for the wealthy elite," the Journal said.

Brave new world

Part of the growing interest in space exploration can be attributed to the uncertainty of life on Earth. Climate change is making our world rapidly less inhabitable, and even seemingly permanent resources like water are at risk of running out. So, perhaps space does hold a solution. Researchers are hoping to mine the cosmos for resources — or, in extreme cases, look to them for complete human relocation. "Space exploration could save all our lives," ExtremeTech said.