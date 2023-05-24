What is NASA working on?

NASA has a lot in the works, from taking amazing pictures of space to putting humans on the moon and Mars. Artemis mission Perhaps the mission with the most publicity, NASA's Artemis mission aims to put people back on the moon and "establish the first long-term presence." The project has bipartisan support, as it was created during the Trump administration and reaffirmed during the Biden administration, according to Ars Technica. Skip advert The mission is ongoing and takes place in phases. Artemis I took place in November 2022 to "demonstrate Orion's systems in a spaceflight environment and ensure a safe reentry, descent, splashdown and recovery prior to the first flight with crew on Artemis II." The phase tested the safety of NASA's Space Launch System rocket using mannequins in preparation for phase II. Artemis II is expected to occur no later than November 2024, according to Space.com. The phase will last approximately 10 days when "four astronauts will fly around the Moon to test NASA's foundational human deep space exploration capabilities, the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft, for the first time with crew." NASA announced the astronauts who will be taking part in the mission, and they have begun training. The crew includes American astronauts Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Reid Wiseman, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen. "We're building a robust training plan for the crew to ensure they're ready for every aspect of this first mission to the Moon under Artemis on our newest spacecraft and rocket," said Jacki Mahaffey, the lead training officer for the Artemis II crew, in a statement. The next phase of the mission is Artemis III, which "will mark humanity's first return to the lunar surface in more than 50 years" and "make history by sending the first humans to explore the region near the lunar South Pole." This phase is scheduled to take place in 2025. Elon Musk's SpaceX will collaborate on the mission to create the landing system on the moon. Researchers are also eyeing landing locations on the moon, some of which contain water ice, that could be of use on future missions. Skip advert

NASA has also hinted at an Artemis IV, which is expected to take place in 2027. The goal is to "land on the moon while continuing to build out a supporting NASA-led lunar station called Gateway," according to Mark Kirasich, the deputy associate administrator for Artemis campaign development. "While maintaining American leadership in exploration, we will build a global alliance and explore deep space for the benefit of all," stated NASA. On to Mars NASA wants to use the outcomes of the Artemis mission to push humanity to Mars. The space agency is starting with a simulated mission known as the Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA), in which four people will live in a simulated Mars-like environment for a year to test the extent to which research can be done, as well as whether people could live and work there. The first simulation will begin in June 2023, and the last one will take place in 2026, per CNN. The simulation was created in hopes of filling Strategic Knowledge Gaps, which are "gaps in knowledge or information required to reduce risk, increase effectiveness and improve the design of robotic and human space exploration missions." In this case, there are four main SKGs that make traveling to Mars a high risk: radiation, an eyeball swelling condition that occurs when people spend too much time in low-gravity situations, crew cooperation, and food and nutrition, reported CNN. "Those are risks that in my mind represent things that, if we had a vehicle on the launchpad today to go to Mars, we would advise against the trip," Scott Smith, a co-investigator for CHAPEA, told CNN. While those preparations are in the works, NASA's Perseverance rover has been making discoveries as well. Scientists have been on the search for signs of ancient life on Mars. The rover's new images "show signs of what was once a rollicking river on Mars," and it seems "deeper and faster-moving than scientists have ever seen evidence for in the past," stated NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory Scientists had previously found curving lines on Mars' surface but have only been able to get a closer look thanks the Perseverance. "These layers are anomalously tall for rivers on Earth," said Libby Ives, a postdoctoral researcher at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. "But at the same time, the most common way to create these kinds of landforms would be a river." She added, "It's been a delight to look at rocks on another planet and see processes that are so familiar." James Webb Telescope Aside from sending humans to space, NASA has consistently been pushing the boundaries of deep space exploration, namely through the James Webb Telescope. Since its launch at the end of 2021, the telescope has provided breathtaking images of space. The telescope was made to "reveal the hidden universe to our eyes: stars shrouded in clouds of dust, water in the atmospheres of other worlds, and the first light from the earliest galaxies ever formed."